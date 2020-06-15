Portland was granted an expansion franchise in the National Basketball Association in 1970. Mr. Glickman was part of the original ownership team, along with Herman Sarkowsky, Larry Weinberg and Robert Schmertz, that paid the league’s $3.7 million expansion fee, according to the team’s website. Mr. Glickman was one of the shareholders who sold the club to Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 1988.
Mr. Glickman held a number of positions with the team, including general manager, before he retired in 1994. He then became president emeritus.
Under Mr. Glickman, the Trail Blazers reached the NBA Finals three times, winning their lone title in 1977 with center Bill Walton. Portland also won the Western Conference championship in 1990 and 1992.
“Harry Glickman laid the foundation and established the benchmark for small-market success in the NBA,” said Neil Olshey, the president of basketball operations for the Blazers. “He was the driving force that set the stage for the 1977 NBA championship, a seminal moment that elevated Portland and allowed it to join the elite of professional sports franchises.”
Also while under Mr. Glickman, the Trail Blazers set an American sports record with 814 consecutive home sellouts, a feat later surpassed by the Boston Red Sox.
“The Trail Blazers have long been the beneficiary of Harry’s vision, generosity, and inspiration,” said Jody Allen, chair of the Trail Blazers. “As the team’s founder and first general manager, his leadership was instrumental in igniting our city’s pride and passion for sports.”
Mr. Glickman was born in Portland on May 13, 1924. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 1948 with a degree in journalism. After college, he served three years in the Army and received a Bronze Star Medal.
Mr. Glickman founded the Portland Buckaroos hockey team in 1960. In 12 seasons with him as co-owner and president, the team won three titles in the Western Hockey League.
Survivors include his wife, the former Joanne Matin; three children; and three grandchildren.
— Associated Press
