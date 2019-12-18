The Hawkeyes had slogged through 17 consecutive years without a winning season when Mr. Fry arrived. He changed everything.

He had the uniforms redesigned to make them look more like the black-and-gold ones worn by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFL’s dominant team at the time. The familiar Tigerhawk logo was unveiled during Fry’s tenure. He had the visitors’ locker room painted pink, a tradition that still stands. Roaming the sidelines in his familiar dark sunglasses and white pants, Mr. Fry coached the Hawkeyes for 20 seasons, winning 238 games and three Big Ten championships.

Mr. Fry’s greatest season at Iowa was 1985, when the Hawkeyes were No. 1 in the AP rankings for five weeks and had Heisman Trophy runner-up Chuck Long at quarterback. Iowa finished 10-2 as Big Ten champions and ranked 10th in the country. He coached three Rose Bowls with Iowa, though he never won one.

John Hayden Fry was born in Eastland, Texas, on Feb. 28, 1929, and raised in Odessa, Texas. A distinguished quarterback at Odessa High School in the 1940s, he also played at Baylor University before graduating in 1951.

After Marine Corps service and a series of coaching stints, he landed his first college head coaching job at Southern Methodist University in 1962. He was instrumental in desegregating the team and the Southwest Conference as coach and athletic director. In 1965, Jerry LeVias became the first black football player to sign a scholarship with a team in the Southwest Conference.

“Coach Fry caught a lot of hell for doing what he did,” LeVias said in a statement released by Iowa. “After he left SMU, he went to North Texas, and he couldn’t get a break in Texas — sometimes coaching and having to go to good bowl games. All of a sudden, Iowa calls. When one door closes, the Good Lord has plans. It was like in the Good Lord’s plans for him to come to Iowa.”

Mr. Fry went 49-66-1 in 11 seasons with the Mustangs and then did a six-year stint at North Texas, where he went 40-23-3.

At Iowa, Mr. Fry not only produced winning teams, but also a long line of successful head coaches who worked and played for him.

Bill Snyder (Kansas State), Barry Alvarez (Wisconsin), Bob Stoops (Oklahoma), Bret Bielema (Wisconsin and Arkansas) and Kirk Ferentz were among the 13 Fry assistants and players who became college head coaches.

Mr. Fry retired as Iowa’s winningest coach in 1998, a mark since surpassed by Ferentz. He was first diagnosed with prostate cancer before his final season at Iowam and he did his best to keep the news from his players and coaches while he received treatment.

Survivors include his wife, the former Shirley Griffin; five children; and two stepchildren.

— Associated Press

