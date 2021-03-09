In a 40-year academic career, Dr. McFerson became a specialist in critical-race theory, which examines the way policies and laws perpetuate systemic racism. She wrote or co-authored five books and more than 20 essays in academic journals.

The journal International History Review said her 1997 book “The Racial Dimension of American Overseas Colonial Policy” made “makes a persuasive argument that the consolidation of white supremacist ideas in American life over the course of the nineteenth century was a critical determinant of the manner in which the colonies in the Caribbean and the Pacific were acquired and administered by the United States.”

AD

AD

She was a past board chairwoman at the Albert Einstein Institution, a Boston-based nonprofit organization that advocates peaceful resistance and other forms of nonviolent struggle against authoritarian regimes, and served as a consultant on strategic nonviolence for the U.S. Institute of Peace.

She also advised the U.S. Agency for International Development on women in development projects.

Hazel May McFerson was born in Boston on May 15, 1942. She grew up in housing projects and briefly spent time in an orphanage when her mother could not afford child care.

She graduated in 1969 from the University of Massachusetts in Boston and received a master’s degree in 1971 from the Fletcher School of International Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a doctorate in politics from Brandeis University in 1976.

AD

AD

She began teaching in 1975 at Southeastern Massachusetts University (now the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth), and she subsequently was on the faculty at the University of the South Pacific in Fiji and the University of Maryland. In 1998, she received a Fulbright Scholarship for teaching and research at the University of Asia and the Pacific in the Philippines.

Her first marriage, to Sylvester Coombs, ended in divorce. In 1971, she married Salvatore “Rino” Schiavo-Campo.

In addition to her husband, of Silver Spring, survivors include three children from her second marriage, Mara Schiavo-Campo of New York City, Pia Schiavo-Campo of Los Angeles and Rino Schiavo-Campo Jr. of Silver Spring; a brother; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandson.