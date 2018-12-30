Héctor Timerman, the foreign minister in former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner’s government who played a key role in the disputed investigation into the deadly 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires, died Dec. 30 at age 65.

His brother, Javier, confirmed his death in a tweet and said the cause was cancer.

Héctor Timerman, a onetime journalist and human rights activist, was Argentina’s top diplomat from 2010 to 2015. He was detained late last year and placed under house arrest, accused of taking part in a coverup of Iran’s role in the bombing of the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina building, which left 85 people dead. It was Argentina’s worst terrorist attack.

Prosecutor Alberto Nisman, whose 2015 death remains unsolved, had contended that a 2013 agreement with Iran, which was portrayed as a joint attempt to solve the case, in reality ensured that the Iranians involved would never be prosecuted. A joint “truth commission” called for by the deal was approved by Argentina’s National Congress, but it was never formed because it was later ruled by local courts to be unconstitutional.

Mr. Timerman, a signatory to the agreement, and Fernández de Kirchner both denied there was a coverup.

Investigators have linked former Iranian officials to the attack, but Iran has denied any connection with it and has declined to turn over suspects.

Héctor Marcos Timerman was born in Buenos Aires on Dec. 16, 1953. His father, Jacobo Timerman, was an Argentine journalist who wrote the best-selling book “Prisoner Without a Name, Cell Without a Number” about his imprisonment and torture by a military junta from 1977 to 1979. Jacobo Timerman became a public face of opposition to the military regime and, in exile after 1979, a global symbol of its human rights abuses.

The younger Mr. Timerman rose through the editorial ranks of his father’s publications. During his own period of exile in New York from 1978 to 1982, he helped start the human rights group Americas Watch, which became part of Human Rights Watch, and received a master’s degree in international affairs from Columbia University.

After democracy was restored in Argentina, Mr. Timerman returned to his native country and to journalism. He joined the administration of President Néstor Kirchner, whose 2003 election he had championed, and served as consul general in New York. He was later ambassador to the United States before being tapped as foreign minister under Kirchner’s wife, Fernández de Kirchner, who succeeded Kirchner as president.

