Ms. McCrory appeared in more than 70 movies and television shows, notably playing the steely Aunt Polly in the crime drama “Peaky Blinders,” which premiered in 2013 and developed a following in the United States after being picked up by Netflix.
Set in Birmingham, England, in the years after World War I, the series follows a gangster family led by Polly’s nephew Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy). Production on the sixth and final season began earlier this year.
She also played Cherie Blair, the wife of Prime Minister Tony Blair (Michael Sheen), in “The Queen” (2006) and a follow-up, “The Special Relationship” (2010); appeared as a member of Parliament in the Bond film “Skyfall” (2012); and portrayed Narcissa Malfoy in three Harry Potter movies, beginning with “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (2009).
Recently she voiced Stelmaria, Lord Asriel’s snow-leopard daemon, in “His Dark Materials,” which airs on HBO in the United States.
In 2007, she married Lewis, a stage and screen actor known for starring roles in “Homeland” and “Billions.” They had two children, Manon and Gulliver. Complete information on survivors was not immediately available.