But when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, precipitating the U.S. entry into World War II, her horizons shifted. As young men emptied out of college campuses to join the armed forces, their seats in university science courses were suddenly vacant, although the country still needed scientists.
On the counsel of a dormitory housemother — and over the objections of a Latin professor who declared that he could not understand “why this girl wants to give up the marvelous world of mythology to work in a smelly old lab” — Mrs. Free changed her major from English to chemistry.
“Just like that!” she told the American Chemical Society years later. “I think that was the most terrific thing that ever happened because I certainly wouldn’t have done the things I’ve done in my lifetime.”
Mrs. Free went on to pursue a decades-long career as a chemist at Miles Laboratories in Indiana, where, with her husband, Alfred Free, she developed a dip-and-read glucose test in 1956 that revolutionized diabetes care.
Mrs. Free, the recipient of a 2009 National Medal of Technology and Innovation honoring her “seminal contributions to diagnostic chemistry,” died May 1 at a hospice facility in Elkhart, Ind. She was 98. The cause was complications from a stroke, said her son Eric Free.
When Mrs. Free joined Miles Laboratories shortly after her college graduation, the company, which was later acquired by Bayer, was best known for its effervescent antacid Alka-Seltzer. She soon began working in the research laboratory headed by biochemist Alfred Free, whom she married in 1947, and with whom she collaborated for the rest of her career.
They were engaged chiefly in the chemistry of medical diagnostics, particularly the detection of glucose in urine as an indicator of diabetes. At the time, glucose tests were imprecise and cumbersome. A urine specimen was collected, then combined with a reagent in a test tube that was heated over a Bunsen burner. The reagent caused the sample to change color according to the amount of sugar present in the urine.
Working with their laboratory colleagues, the Frees improved upon that method and then developed an entirely new glucose test that was more accurate, less expensive and easier to use. They dispensed with test tubes and created a dipstick — essentially a piece of paper coated with chemical reagents — that, when placed in a urine sample, changed color to indicate the results.
“It was Al who said, ‘You know, we ought to be able to make this easier and even more convenient than tablets, so no one would have to wash out test tubes and mess around with droppers,’ ” Mrs. Free recalled.
With the introduction of Clinistix in 1956, diabetics could conduct glucose tests at home, rather than making regular treks to the hospital. Other dipstick diagnostics followed, including tools for the testing and management of kidney and liver disease.
“The ease of testing and reading results with dip-and-read sticks, along with their low cost of manufacture, means that they continue to save, extend, and better the quality of life for people in the United States and around the world,” reads an explanation of Mrs. Free’s National Medal of Technology and Innovation.
Helen Mae Murray was born in Pittsburgh on Feb. 20, 1923. Her mother died of influenza when Helen was 6, and her father supported the family as a coal salesman. They moved to Youngstown, Ohio, when Mrs. Free was 3, and she spent her adolescence in nearby Poland, Ohio.
She received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the College of Wooster in 1944. Decades later, she resumed her university studies and received a master’s degree in health-care management from Central Michigan University in 1978.
Mrs. Free retired in 1982, having risen to positions including director of marketing services, but continued working for Bayer as a consultant. Also in her retirement, she chaired the American Chemical Society and promoted science education, particularly for young women and underserved youths.
“People always get little boys chemistry sets for Christmas. Give a little girl a chemistry set,” Mrs. Free said when she was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in 2011, according to the Citizen of Auburn, N.Y. “Science is not a girls’ thing, but it should be. Once you find out the joy of discovery, nothing can beat that thrill.”
Both Frees, who held several patents, were inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2000, shortly after Alfred Freed died.
Survivors include their six children, Eric Free of Cape Coral, Fla., Kurt Free and Jake Free, both of Elkhart, Penny Moloney of Spring Valley, Ohio, Bonnie Free of Dallas and Nina Lovejoy of Encinitas, Calif.; three stepchildren, Barb Free of East Lansing, Mich., Jane Linderman of Wallingford, Pa., and Charles Alfred “Mike” Free of Fort Myers, Fla.; 17 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Free said that when she and her husband set out on their research in the late 1940s, they had challenged themselves to think about “what can we do new for the future.” A measure of their success came decades later, when Mrs. Free encountered a woman who wished to express her gratitude for the glucose test the Frees has developed.
“She said her husband was a diabetic and if we hadn’t done this he wouldn’t be alive today,” Mrs. Free recalled. “We all cried.”
Read more Washington Post obituaries