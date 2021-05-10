A dashing figure who once appeared on the cover of GQ magazine, Mr. Jahn grew up near Nuremberg, Germany, but was most closely associated with Chicago, where he studied under modernist architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, joined Charles F. Murphy’s architecture firm and helped reshape the city’s skyline.
After the original McCormick Place convention center was destroyed by a fire in 1967, Mr. Jahn helped design a massive new exposition hall of dark steel and glass on the shores of Lake Michigan. He later designed United Airlines Terminal 1 at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, an airy travel portal known for its colorful underground walkway illuminated by neon lighting.
Mr. Jahn was perhaps best known for the James R. Thompson Center, originally known as the State of Illinois Center, a glass-sheathed government office building in Chicago’s Loop. Controversial ever since it opened in 1985, state officials say the 17-story building is a drain on state finances because it is inefficient to operate and in need of hundreds of millions of dollars in repairs. It was put up for sale last week.
Outside of Chicago, Mr. Jahn designed projects including the Liberty Place skyscraper complex in Philadelphia, Sony Center in Berlin, Suvarnabhumi Airport terminal in Bangkok and the 55-story Messeturm in Frankfurt, which briefly reigned as the tallest building in Europe after being completed in 1990.
“Helmut had an exceptional career both for its length and for the consistent quality of the work,” Reed Kroloff, dean of the Illinois Institute of Technology’s College of Architecture, told the Chicago Tribune. “At his height, he was one of the most influential architects in the world. Not only formally, but technically. He engaged early on with building-skin technologies that were very advanced. He created buildings of every variety.”
Helmut Jahn was born in Zirndorf, Germany, on Jan. 4, 1940. He graduated from what is now the Technical University of Munich and moved to Chicago in 1966 to study at the Illinois Institute of Technology. The next year, he joined C.F. Murphy Associates, later renamed Murphy/Jahn and now known as Jahn.
Survivors include his wife, the former Deborah Lampe; and a son, Evan Jahn.
