“I’m the only man with a Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl ring who doesn’t wear it. I’m a Green Bay Packer,” he said in the book “Distant Replay,” a memoir by former Packers teammate Jerry Kramer.

Along with former Packer teammates Fuzzy Thurston and Forrest Gregg, Mr. Adderley was one of four players in pro football history to play on six championship teams. Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the other. Mr. Adderley was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980.

AD

AD

Bart Starr, the Hall of Fame quarterback and a former Packers teammate, once called Adderley the “greatest cornerback to ever play the game.”

Herbert Anthony Adderley was born June 8, 1939, in Philadelphia. At Michigan State, he excelled at running back and was the 12th pick in the 1961 NFL draft. He came to training camp expecting to compete for a starting job against future Hall of Fame running backs Jim Taylor and Paul Hornung.

Midway through the season, however, Packers Coach Vince Lombardi switched Mr. Adderley to defense to replace the injured Hank Gremminger. The move paid immediate dividends.

Mr. Adderley’s speed and instincts made him a quick learner in his new position, which helped propel him into a stalwart of Green Bay’s secondary. He intercepted 48 passes, returning them for 1,046 yards and seven touchdowns for his career.

AD

AD

“Herb Adderley simply wouldn’t let me get to the outside,” Hall of Fame receiver Tommy McDonald once said. “He’d just beat me up, force me to turn underneath routes all the time. . . . Other guys tried the same tactic, but he was the only one tough enough and fast enough to get it done.”

The 6-foot, 205-pound Mr. Adderley had a career-best seven interceptions in 1962. He also returned kickoffs for the Packers, averaging 25.7 yards per return.

Packers President Mark Murphy called Adderley “one of the greatest defensive backs to ever play the game” and “instrumental in the great success of the Lombardi teams.”

He was a member of all five of Lombardi’s NFL title teams and played in the first two Super Bowls. In the second Super Bowl in 1968, he returned an interception 60 yards for the clinching touchdown over the Raiders.

AD

AD

“I was too stubborn to switch him to defense until I had to,” Lombardi said. “Now when I think of what Adderley means to our defense, it scares me to think of how I almost mishandled him.”

Mr. Adderley was traded to Dallas in 1970 and played in two more Super Bowls with the Cowboys in 1971 and 1972, winning his sixth title in his final season. He made seven all-pro teams.

After his retirement, Mr. Adderley was a crusader for the rights of former players. In 2007, he and two other retired players filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL Players Association, alleging nonpayment of licensing fees.

He became the lead plaintiff in the case on behalf of more than 2,000 retired players who claimed the NFLPA breached licensing and marketing terms by using their images in video games, sports trading cards and other items. The case was settled for $26.25 million in 2009.