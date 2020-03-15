Available in a rainbow-spanning array of colors, the jacket became a pop-culture phenomenon, worn by legions of prep school students, entertainers and politicians including Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. By the early 2000s, it had reemerged as a staple of vintage clothing shops and hipster retailers, even as it was mocked in movies such as “Shallow Hal.” “Is that a Members Only jacket?” Gwyneth Paltrow’s character asks. “So what are you, like, the last member?”

The man behind the jacket was Herb Goldsmith, a onetime aspiring actor who grew into one of the fashion industry’s leading showmen, turning his sales pitches into miniature theatrical productions complete with professional-quality lighting and set design.

Mr. Goldsmith oversaw the creation and marketing of Members Only, including a groundbreaking advertising campaign in which social issues such as voting and drug addiction were placed front and center, with Members Only mentioned only in passing. Later in life, he channeled his love of show business into a second career as a Broadway producer, working on Tony-winning shows that ranged from a revival of David Mamet’s “Glengarry Glen Ross” to the ventriloquism showcase “Jay Johnson: The Two and Only!”

He was 92 when he died Feb. 22 at an independent-living center in Roslyn, N.Y., on the North Shore of Long Island. The cause was lymphoma, said his daughter Ileen Goldsmith.

Men’s outerwear was in one sense a bold career choice for Mr. Goldsmith, who was colorblind. Unable to see red and green, he sometimes enlisted his youngest daughter’s help in matching a tie to his outfit, and made up for any loss of vision by releasing jackets in such eye-popping shades as brandy, honey, sky blue and vermilion.

Mr. Goldsmith had been steeped in the apparel trade from a young age, working closely with his father, a traveling salesman who went on to form his own company. He developed ad campaigns for the business before stepping out on his own in 1961, taking over the menswear outfit Europe Craft Imports with a friend, Ed Wachtel.

While Wachtel focused on the company’s business operations, Mr. Goldsmith handled the creative side, importing skinny-ribbed knits from Italy, corduroy sports coats from Yugoslavia, fine leather from Spain and functional outerwear from Belgium. The company also scouted products in Asia, where in the late 1970s merchandising director Ron Finestone found an intriguing bolt of shiny chintz on a trip to Japan.

Returning to New York, he took the fabric to Mr. Goldsmith, who had recently come across an unusual ladies’ jacket in Germany. Mr. Goldsmith combined elements of both pieces to develop a prototype for what was originally known as product No. 97751, then coined the Members Only name after spotting a sign at his Long Island country club.

Mr. Goldsmith was a master at “putting things together that didn’t look like they made sense, and producing something that was very special,” Finestone said in a phone interview. “He was more than just the creator of the Members Only jacket. He really created a new way for men to dress.”

While some of the company’s sales staff expressed doubts about the jacket, its success seemed assured after it hit the racks of a Manhattan boutique run by Patricia Field, who became known as the costumer for “Sex and the City.” “We started to get calls from celebrities, from Frank Sinatra’s manager and Johnny Carson,” said Finestone. “We knew we were on to something. You could just feel it.”

At the peak of its popularity in the 1980s, the Members Only brand reportedly topped $100 million in annual sales. Mr. Goldsmith had spearheaded market research that found women — girlfriends, wives and mothers — heavily influenced the shopping decisions of men, a factor that helped spur early Members Only ads featuring “General Hospital” soap opera star Anthony Geary. (“Never thought I’d want to do a commercial, but here I am. For Members Only jackets. Why? ’Cause when I put them on, something happens.”)

By 1986, Mr. Goldsmith had decided to shake things up, directing the company’s entire $6 million advertising budget toward a campaign against drug addiction. Created by the agency Korey Kay & Partners, the ads featured celebrities such as country singer Larry Gatlin, of the Gatlin Brothers, and Lou Piniella, the New York Yankees manager, with the Members Only logo appearing at the end of the ads.

“When you manage my particular ballclub, you really get to know the true meaning of the word ‘pressure,’ ” Piniella said in one TV spot. “Sometimes I fight back. . . . There are plenty of ways to handle it. But I’d never turn to drugs. That’s no way to deal with things. Unless you’re into destroying yourself. And if you’re that dumb . . . you’ll never be a member of my club.”

During the 1988 election season, Members Only launched another distinctive ad campaign. Amid black-and-white news footage of Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini, a narrator suggested “a very simple way to keep fools like these out of our government” — voting.

For the most part, the social-issue ads seemed to work, winning industry awards and driving a 25 percent sales growth over four years, according to Mr. Goldsmith. The anti-drug campaign was especially lauded.

“It is a campaign that we greatly admired,” Theresa Venet Grant, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit Partnership for a Drug-Free America, told the New York Times in 1990. “It is the only campaign from a private company that we think has been effective.”

The oldest of two children, Herbert Martin Goldsmith was born in the Bronx on Sept. 3, 1927, and was partly raised in Brooklyn. He was a cook in the Merchant Marine before being drafted into the peacetime Army after World War II.

Stationed in Italy, he became a popular DJ for Armed Forces radio, nicknaming himself the Night Watchman. The experience proved transformative, said his daughter, Ileen. “He wasn’t a great student. He hadn’t had a lot of confidence, and then he realized he could do things,” especially in show business.

Mr. Goldsmith studied at Long Island University on the GI Bill and acted in student plays, including a production of Ibsen’s “Peer Gynt” that featured his classmate Dolores Turkel. They married in 1952, two years after he graduated, and together maintained a lifelong interest in the arts, filling their Long Island home in Old Westbury, N.Y., with artwork by de Kooning, Rothko, Picasso and Judd.

His wife died in 2009, and Mr. Goldsmith later married Myrna Kanter, of Palm Beach, Fla. She survives him, in addition to three daughters from his first marriage, Ileen Goldsmith of South Pasadena, Calif., and Gail Case and Michelle Kessler, both of Roslyn Heights, N.Y.; and four grandchildren.

In 1987, Mr. Goldsmith and Wachtel sold Europe Craft Imports to Marcade Group Inc. Mr. Goldsmith remained with the company for another five years, then turned his attention to Broadway, where he produced or co-produced more than 30 shows. He had long seen a straight line between the stage and the sale.

“The single most important factor in planning my advertising and marketing strategies was the realization that fashion is show business,” Mr. Goldsmith wrote in a 2012 memoir, “Only the Best Will Do!” “The presentation of the product and the advertising are the players in the show; the buyers and consumers are the audience. They have to feel good about the product and be ready to pay the price of admission: The sale!”