His agent, Marc Berlin, confirmed his death and said he did not know the cause.

Millions of theatergoers around the world have seen “Les Misérables,” the musical adaptation of Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel about crime and redemption, liberty and struggle, and gone home with the words of such numbers as “Master of the House” and “Do You Hear the People Sing?” still ringing in their ears.

If fans could not stop hearing the people sing — a “Seinfeld” episode memorably poked fun at the earworm nature of “Master of the House” — they owed the experience in part to Mr. Kretzmer’s facility with words, a talent he said he honed as an ink-stained theater and television critic for two middlebrow London newspapers, the Daily Express and the Daily Mail.

“In rhyming and journalism, you work under constant stricture,” he once told the London Daily Telegraph. “You are held loosely behind bars. There is something about being constrained that appeals to me: the freedom inside the cage.”

A South African-born son of Lithuanian Jews, Mr. Kretzmer first sailed to London shortly after the end of World War II. He had grown up going to the movies and idolizing such composers as George Gershwin and Cole Porter, he recalled in an essay for the Daily Mail published in 2013, and aspired to become a songwriter.

But he found London “positively awash with composers far more talented than I.”

He decided to try his hand at penning lyrics and, while making a living as a journalist, “wrote songs for anyone who would buy my wares.”

He shared a credit for “Goodness Gracious Me!,” recorded by Peter Sellers and Sophia Loren in 1960, and wrote a number of songs for the BBC TV satirical show “That Was the Week That Was.” But he was best known musically for his collaboration with Charles Aznavour, the French balladeer for whom he provided the English lyrics of such hits as “Yesterday, When I Was Young” and “She.”

Mr. Kretzmer’s work with Aznavour impressed British theatrical producer Cameron Mackintosh, who in 1985 was planning an English version of the French-language musical “Les Misérables,” with music by Claude-Michel Schönberg and text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel. With opening night only months away, Mackintosh called Mr. Kretzmer to ask if he might be able to write an English libretto.

Mr. Kretzmer agreed, took a leave of absence from his newspaper job, and set to work. He labored so intensely that he said he sometimes forgot to eat.

“As I sat in my Knightsbridge flat all those years ago, agonizing over whether the line about ‘but the tigers come at night’ would work or not, I never dreamed of what ‘Les Misérables’ would become,” he wrote in the 2013 essay. “Like Hugo’s novel, it’s one part chase story, one part moral fable and one part love story, but when you put those elements together the result has proved irresistible.”

At its premiere, the production was largely a dud among London theater critics, with Mr. Kretzmer’s colleague at the Daily Mail panning “Les Mis” as “Les Glums.” But theatergoers were of another mind entirely, and the show quickly proved a phenomenon. Drawing crowds for decades, it became the longest-running musical in the history of London’s West End — its reign interrupted only by the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic early this year.

A Broadway staging opened in New York in 1987 — winning the Tony Award for best original musical score — and closed in 2003. Revivals followed in 2006 and 2014. A 2012 film version starring Hugh Jackman as the hero Jean Valjean, Russell Crowe as his antagonist, Javert, and Anne Hathaway as the tragic Fantine proved a box office megahit. Three years later, the Daily Mail estimated Mr. Kretzmer’s wealth at $17 million.

He took pains to say that his contribution was not one of translation.

“If I wanted a literal translation, I would go to the dictionary,” Mr. Kretzmer told the New Yorker in 2013. “Translation — the very word I rebut and resent, because it minimizes the genuine creativity that I bring to the task.”

Moreover, the original French version ran for two hours, and the English one exceeds three. “You don’t need to be a math whiz to calculate that at least a third of the play did not exist before I got my hands on it,” he observed. “I feel the show belongs as much to me as it belongs to the French.”

His lyrics ranged from Fantine’s heart-rending “I Dreamed a Dream” and Valjean’s prayerful “Bring Him Home” to the rousing ode to liberty, “Do You Hear the People Sing?,” which took on a life outside the theater as a protest song.

“Although I never envisaged going to the barricades myself,” he later wrote, “I was undoubtedly influenced by the inhumane Apartheid system that I witnessed when I was growing up.”

Herbert Kretzmer was born on Oct. 5, 1925, in Kroonstad, a small town southwest of Johannesburg. His parents ran a grocery and later a furniture store. “I soon became aware,” he wrote, “that even as a boy in short trousers I could enjoy a life of privilege for no better reason than that I was born a wit baasie — a ‘little white master.’ ”

After studying at Rhodes University in Grahamstown, Mr. Kretzmer began his journalistic career in South Africa. He spent a period writing a novel in Paris before he settling in 1954 in London, where he developed a specialty interviewing visiting celebrities such as John Steinbeck, Truman Capote, Marlene Dietrich, Rosemary Clooney and Cary Grant.

Mr. Kretzmer wrote “Our Man Crichton,” a musical based on a play by J.M. Barrie, which premiered in London in 1964, but he had to wait two decades to achieve genuine fame in the theatrical world, with “Les Mis.” He was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in 2011.

Mr. Kretzmer’s first marriage, to Elisabeth Wilson, ended in divorce. Survivors include his wife, Sybil Sever, whom he marred in 1988; two children from his first marriage; and two grandchildren.

Recently, demonstrators in Hong Kong have sung “Do You Hear the People Sing?” to protest the encroachment of the Chinese Communist Party.

“I believed that such a protest song, sung in solidarity, could overwhelm not only the repressive 1830s French police state depicted in Les Miserables but also the mighty dictatorships of our own times,” Mr. Kretzmer wrote, reflecting on the development.

“Remember, I wrote the lyrics some years before Nelson Mandela’s release from prison in 1990 and before the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1991,” he continued. “But I never imagined ‘Do You Hear the People Sing?’ might become an anthem for protesters everywhere, from Venezuela to Taiwan, Turkey and Hong Kong.”