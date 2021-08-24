Indicted in Senegal in 2000, Mr. Habré was convicted 16 years later by the Extraordinary African Chambers on charges including crimes against humanity and torture. He was sentenced to life in prison. The proceedings were notable, The Washington Post reported at the time, because they represented “first trial of a former African ruler in another African country, under the auspices of the African Union, and could be seen as a new model for justice on the continent.”