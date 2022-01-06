“Peter was my heaven & earth. A father figure. A friend. From ‘Paper Moon’ to ‘Nickelodeon’ he always made me feel safe. I love you, Peter.” — Tatum O’Neal, on Instagram.
“He was a dear friend and a champion of cinema. He birthed masterpieces as a director and was a most genial human. He single-handedly interviewed and enshrined the lives and work of more classic filmmakers than almost anyone else in his generation.” — Guillermo del Toro, on Twitter.
“We are saddened to hear about the passing of prolific director and a dear friend of ours, Peter Bogdanovich. A leading voice of ’70s Hollywood and a champion of Classic Hollywood, his passion inspired generations of filmmakers.” — Turner Classic Movies, on Twitter.
“Such a great film appreciator & creator, taught a lot of us where to look.” — writer-director Whit Stillman