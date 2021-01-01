He worked with Trump during the future president’s divorce from his first wife, Ivana; represented hotel magnate and “Queen of Mean” Leona Helmsley; and assisted Kathie Lee Gifford when she was accused of using child labor to produce her clothing line.

Other longtime clients included the New York Yankees, the Metropolitan Opera and the Archdiocese of New York.

Mr. Rubenstein was also a key figure in promoting the New York City Marathon as a major event, after its humble beginnings as a four-lap run around Central Park.

His work ethic was legendary — up before sunrise to jog four miles, followed by calls to clients. Mr. Rubenstein offered advice to governors, mayors and the cantankerous Steinbrenner, who was the principal owner of the Yankees.

“Howard’s contributions to the Yankees took many forms over the years, and his positive effect on the course of our franchise cannot be understated,” read a statement from the Steinbrenner family.

Howard Joseph Rubenstein was born Feb. 3, 1932, in Brooklyn. His father was a newspaper reporter, his mother a homemaker.

He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1953 and briefly attended Harvard Law School. He dropped out to launch his PR agency. He later received a law degree from St. John’s University in New York.

Mr. Rubenstein belied the traditional image of the pushy PR man. He was soft-spoken and polite, was impeccably attired and operated behind the scenes while steering his clients through hard times.

His reach extended far beyond his company’s Manhattan headquarters. He served on business leadership committees and, in the 1970s, was a co-founder of the Association for a Better New York, a civic improvement organization.

Survivors include his wife of more than 60 years, the former Amy Forman; three children; and seven grandchildren.