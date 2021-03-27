Mr. Schnellenberger, who learned his craft from some of football’s most revered coaches, including Paul “Bear” Bryant and Don Shula, brought a big personality to the sidelines and even bigger dreams.

AD

In 1979, when he was hired as Miami’s eighth head coach in 10 years, there was talk about moving the football team to a less-competitive division or dropping the sport altogether.

AD

“I was reluctant to take it because it was a graveyard for coaches,” Mr. Schnellenberger later told the Miami Herald. “Here I was with Don Shula, who had won the Super Bowl. Why would I go to the University of Miami? It wasn’t until I looked at it that it seemed it was pretty good.”

Mr. Schnellenberger inherited some talented players, including quarterback Jim Kelly, but he built a winning team largely through his own salesmanship and self-confidence. From the beginning, he told everyone who would listen that the Hurricanes would win a national championship.

AD

He also realized Florida was an overlooked hotbed of football talent. On recruiting trips, he drove his white Cadillac into sometimes downtrodden neighborhoods, where he was instantly recognized for his bushy mustache, natty suits and professorial-looking pipes.

AD

“Then you would hear people shout, ‘The scholarship man is coming!’” he later recalled.

He would sometimes leave his pipe behind as a ploy to return to continue his recruiting pitch.

“Howard told you, ‘You can go anywhere you want, and you’ll probably start,’ ” one of his star players, Alonzo Highsmith, told the Herald. “But he said, ‘If you stay here in Miami, you will have an opportunity to build something that will last a lifetime and influence other kids to stay in town.’ I could have gone to any school I wanted, but I wanted to be part of something new.”

In Mr. Schnellenberger’s second season, his team went 9-3 and won the Peach Bowl — the school’s first bowl game in 14 years. In 1983, his fifth year at the helm, Mr. Schnellenberger led Miami to a 10-1 record in the regular season, sparked by quarterback Bernie Kosar. Still, the Hurricanes were heavy underdogs in their Orange Bowl matchup against unbeaten and top-ranked Nebraska.

AD

AD

The Hurricanes built an early lead behind Kosar’s passing and by the end of the third quarter led 31-17. Nebraska launched a comeback, pulling within one point with a last-minute touchdown.

Instead of settling for a tie, Nebraska coach Tom Osborne opted to go for a two-point conversion, hoping to win the game outright. As Husker quarterback Turner Gill threw into the end zone, defensive back Ken Calhoun batted the ball away, securing Miami’s 31-30 victory.

“A team of destiny reaching same,” Mr. Schnellenberger said after the game.

The cover of Sports Illustrated pronounced it a “Miracle in Miami,” and the game is still considered one of the best in college football history.

AD

Miami was ranked No. 1 in both major wire-service polls, giving the Hurricanes their first national title.

Months later, Mr. Schnellenberger left the university for a multimillion-dollar offer with the Washington Federals of the U.S. Football League, a professional league seeking to challenge the preeminence of the NFL. The team owner promised to move the franchise to Miami, but it folded before Mr. Schnellenberger coached a single game. He then took over a struggling program at the University of Louisville.

AD

Under other coaches, Miami went on to win four more national championships between 1985 and 2001, building on the tradition begun by Mr. Schnellenberger. Many have speculated on how his career would have turned out if he had stayed at Miami.

AD

“We would be talking about him with the Bear Bryants if he hadn’t left Miami,” Highsmith told the Herald. “Leaving Miami, no one ever gave up more for less.”

Howard Leslie Schnellenberger was born March 16, 1934, in St. Meinrad, Ind., and was 2 when his family moved to Louisville. His father was a truck driver, and his mother worked in a munitions plant.

Mr. Schnellenberger played on a standout high school team that included future Heisman Trophy winner and Green Bay Packers star Paul Hornung at quarterback. At the University of Kentucky, where he played under Bryant and later Blanton Collier, Mr. Schnellenberger was an all-American end.

AD

He graduated in 1956, served in the Army and played professionally in Canada before joining Collier’s coaching staff at Kentucky in 1959. After Mr. Schnellenberger became Bryant’s offensive coordinator at Alabama in 1961, he recruited quarterback Joe Namath to the Crimson Tide.

AD

Mr. Schnellenberger was offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams under head coach George Allen before taking the same position with Shula’s Miami Dolphins in 1969. He was instrumental in helping guide the 1972 Dolphins to a 17-0 record, the only perfect season in NFL history.

In 1973, he was named head coach of the NFL’s Baltimore Colts, a decade before the franchise moved to Indianapolis. During the third game of his second season, team owner Robert Irsay demanded that Mr. Schnellenberger replace his quarterback, who had just thrown an interception.

AD

After profanely telling the owner to get off the sidelines, Mr. Schnellenberger later recalled, “He said, ‘You’re fired.’

AD

“I said, ‘You can’t fire me. You’ve got to wait until the end of the game.’ ”

Mr. Schnellenberger later returned to the Dolphins coaching staff.

At the University of Louisville, one of Mr. Schnellenberger’s first quarterbacks was Jay Gruden, who later became head coach of Washington’s professional football team. Mr. Schnellenberger led his 1990 Louisville team to a 10-1-1 record, including a 34-7 win over Alabama in the Fiesta Bowl. In 1995, he moved to the University of Oklahoma, only to be fired after a 5-5-1 season.

He then worked as a bond trader before being asked to start a football program at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla. Mr. Schnellenberger, who called the project “so much more personal for me than anything I’ve done,” did everything from fundraising and advertising to recruiting and designing the uniforms his teams wore when they took the field in 2001.

AD

AD

During his 11 seasons at FAU, he took his teams to two bowl games and got a stadium built on campus. He retired in 2011 with a career collegiate coaching record of 158-151-3. He was 6-0 in bowl games. Many analysts have argued that Mr. Schnellenberger deserves a place in the College Football Hall of Fame.

For several years, he and his wife, Beverlee, cared for their son Stephen at their home in Boynton Beach, Fla., after he sustained a disabling brain injury following surgery. He died in 2008.

Mr. Schnellenberger’s survivors include his wife of 61 years, the former Beverlee Donnelly; two sons, Timothy and Stuart Schnellenberger; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Schnellenberger was a well-known figure throughout South Florida, a diverse region that united behind its football teams, if nothing else.

“I think it all goes back to the day they had a parade in Miami for the national championship team,” he said in 1985. “I saw the people on the sidelines — Black families, Cuban families, Hispanics and Anglo families — all there, 100,000 strong, celebrating their ball team and community. That football team was able to do something the federal government, city and county tried to do and couldn’t: Bring the community together.”