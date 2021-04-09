“This case is a sick case. It is a tragedy and a travesty of justice,” Mr. Weitzman told jurors during the trial.

On a day when his lawyer delivered a particularly blistering cross-examination of an FBI agent, DeLorean told reporters, “All I can say is I thank God for Howard Weitzman.”

Mr. Weitzman’s news conferences on the courtroom steps during the trial brought him a nationwide audience and the admiration of reporters, which would last for the rest of his career.

“He helpfully puts his more obscure courtroom questions into context, indicates his current strategy and delivers small homilies on the dangers of a government entrapment operation gone wild,” Washington Post reporter Jay Mathews wrote at the time.

Mr. Weitzman occasionally showed a fiery side during the DeLorean trial, but he was generally mild mannered and amiable in court and gladly sought settlements to avoid trials.

In the last years of his life, he was best known as the attorney for the Jackson estate, a role he took on from its inception after the pop superstar’s death in 2009.

He defended the estate against collaborators and creditors seeking a piece of the money Jackson left behind and against two men who alleged Jackson molested them as boys. He also led a lawsuit against HBO for airing those allegations in the documentary “Leaving Neverland.”

Mr. Weitzman, who also represented Jackson during his life, was among the singer’s most vocal defenders against the abuse allegations, rarely missing a chance to proclaim Jackson’s innocence.

Howard Lloyd Weitzman was born Sept. 21, 1939, in Los Angeles, and worked at his parents’ grocery business as a child. He graduated from the University of Southern California law school in 1965 and began a criminal defense practice.

His specialty was murder, and he won acquittal for Mary Brunner, a member of the Charles Manson “family,” in 1970.

He represented reputed mob figure Louis Tom Dragna, convicted of racketeering in 1979, and Barbara Mouzin, ringleader of a “Grandma Mafia” of drug dealers.

In later decades, he became a founding partner in the elite law firm Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump, and had many notable Hollywood celebrities as clients.

He successfully defended Bieber in a 2011 paternity lawsuit and represented him in several subsequent suits. He also represented Paris Hilton, Courtney Love, O.J. Simpson, Marlon Brando, Morgan Freeman, Magic Johnson and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons.

— Associated Press