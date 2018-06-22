Hubert Green after winning the 1977 U.S. Open. (AP/AP)

Hubert Green, a Hall of Fame golfer who won a U.S. Open playing portions of the final round despite a threat against his life, died June 19 in Birmingham, Ala. He was 71.

The PGA Tour announced the death and noted that the cause was throat cancer.

Mr. Green won the 1977 U.S. Open and the 1985 PGA Championship in a career that included 19 PGA Tour victories and four on the seniors circuit. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2007.

At the 1977 U.S. Open at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Mr. Green held a one-stroke lead when he completed the 14th hole of the final round. He then was notified by tournament officials they had received a threat saying he would be shot when he reached the 15th green.

Given the choice to clear the course of fans or return the following day, Mr. Green played on and captured his first major by one stroke, even making birdie at the 16th hole.

He outlasted Lee Trevino on the back side of the final round of the 1985 PGA Championship at Cherry Hills in Denver.

Mr. Green was a member of three U.S. Ryder Cup teams and never lost a singles match. He was the PGA Tour rookie of the Year in 1971.

Hubert Myatt Green was born Dec. 28, 1946, in Birmingham. He attended Florida State University before turning pro in 1969. He joined the PGA Tour in 1970.

His unusual swing was distinctively fast and featured a cock of the wrist.

“I don’t analyze it,” Mr. Green. “I looked at it once on film and almost got sick.”

Mr. Green championed several philanthropic causes, including battling childhood cancer, cerebral palsy and other illnesses.

Survivors include his wife, Becky Blair, and three sons.