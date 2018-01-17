Hugh Wilson, an award-winning director and writer with a knack for broad and witty comedy whose credits ranged from the raucous film “Police Academy” to the popular sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati,” died Jan. 14 at his home in Charlottesville. He was 74.

The cause was lung cancer and emphysema, said his wife, Charters Smith Wilson.

Mr. Wilson worked for years in advertising and copywriting before he joined the Mary Tyler Moore production company MTM Enterprises in the mid-1970s.

He was soon writing scripts for “The Bob Newhart Show” and “The Tony Randall Show” and in 1978 created “WKRP,” which drew upon Mr. Wilson’s time at a radio station in Atlanta. He later created such short-lived series as “Easy Street” (1986) and “Frank’s Place” (1987), which starred “WKRP” actor Tim Reid and brought Mr. Wilson an Emmy Award for writing.

In 1984, Mr. Wilson helped launch a movie franchise by directing and co-writing “Police Academy,” the satire starring Steve Guttenberg that became a box office smash despite being dismissed by Roger Ebert as “the absolute pits.”

Mr. Wilson didn’t direct any of the “Police Academy” sequels but instead directed and co-wrote “Guarding Tess” (1994), a comedy starring Shirley MacLaine and Nicolas Cage, and directed the popular comedy “The First Wives Club” (1996), which featured Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton.

His most recent film was the baseball story “Mickey,” a 2004 release directed by Mr. Wilson, starring Harry Connick Jr. and written by John Grisham.

Hugh Hamilton Wilson Jr. was born in Miami on Aug. 21, 1943. He graduated from the University of Florida. A complete list of survivors was not immediately available.