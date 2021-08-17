A retrospective of Ms. Liu’s works, “Hung Liu: Portraits of Promised Lands,” is scheduled to open at the gallery on Aug. 27. It is the first major exhibition of her work to be presented on the East Coast. The curator of the exhibit, Dorothy Moss, said in an interview that “throughout the exhibition, you get a sense of [Ms. Liu’s] deep compassion for those who have been overlooked or written out of the historical narrative.”