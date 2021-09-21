Field Marshal Tantawi, Mubarak’s defense minister for some 20 years, chaired the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces that took power after Mubarak’s ouster. He was known to be unquestioningly loyal to the former president and oversaw a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters that continued under Sissi, whose government has since rolled back many of the freedoms won in 2011.
Field Marshal Tantawi ran Egypt for 17 months starting from Feb. 11, 2011 — when Mubarak stepped down after nearly 30 years of rule — until the June 2012 democratically held election of Islamist President Mohamed Morsi, a senior leader of the Muslim Brotherhood and the first civilian to hold the office since the monarchy was toppled in 1952.
After a short honeymoon, relations grew increasingly hostile between the ruling generals and the pro-democracy movement that had led the 18-day uprising against Mubarak.
In one of the most violent incidents, in October 2011, military armored vehicles ran over protesters participating in a sit-in in front of the state television headquarters, killing several beneath their wheels. This marked the beginnings of a fierce campaign to crush dissent, resulting in the death of dozens at the hands of security forces in street skirmishes in the following months and the arrest of hundreds, many of them civil society leaders.
Dismay at police brutality was one of the rallying cries of the 2011 uprising. But rather than dismantle the security services, under Field Marshal Tantawi, the military in particular grew in power.
Mistreatment of detainees in government custody continued, many of them arrested on trumped-up charges. More than 10,000 civilians were also sentenced by military tribunals during Field Marshal Tantawi’s time in power.
The standoff between the military and the Muslim Brotherhood — Egypt’s most powerful Islamist group — reached its height in 2012. A court dissolved the Brotherhood-led parliament, and the generals granted themselves legislative and budgetary authority and control over the process of drafting a new constitution. They also put severe limits on the president’s authority just days before Morsi, long oppressed under Mubarak, was sworn in as president.
In August 2012, Morsi used a major militant attack against troops in the Sinai Peninsula to remove Field Marshal Tantawi, along with Chief of Staff Sami Enan. He named Gen. Sissi, then-head of military intelligence, as defense minister, replacing Field Marshal Tantawi, his longtime mentor. Sissi would eventually oversee Morsi’s removal from power amid more street protests.
Mohammed Hussein Tantawi Soliman was born in Cairo on Oct. 31, 1935. He rose in the infantry, fighting in the 1956 Suez Crisis and the 1967 and 1973 Middle East wars against Israel. He became defense minister in 1991, after Mubarak in 1989 removed Field Marshal Abdul-Halim Abu Ghazalah, who was rumored to have been sacked because of his growing popularity.
Mubarak seemed determined not to risk the rise of another powerful military officer who could pose a challenge to his power — and Field Marshal Tantawi fit the role. But he was criticized for failing to adapt his conventional military view to a new era of global terrorism.
“The tactical and operational readiness of the Egyptian Armed Forces has decayed” under Tantawi’s command, according to a 2008 U.S. diplomatic memo leaked by the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks.
The cable described the top general as “charming and courtly” but “aged and change-resistant.” It said he and Mubarak were focused on maintaining the status quo above all else, and that they faced criticism from mid-level officers.
“They simply do not have the energy, inclination or world view to do anything differently,” the cable said of Mubarak and Field Marshal Tantawi.
Field Marshal Tantawi is survived by a wife and two sons.
