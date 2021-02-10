As founder of one of the most explicit adult-oriented magazines, Larry Flynt constantly challenged the establishment and became a target for the religious right and feminist groups.
His publishing and financial successes were offset by tragedy. He was shot by a sniper and left paralyzed from the waist down in 1978.
His life was depicted in the Oscar-nominated 1996 film “The People vs. Larry Flynt.”
