Mixing an easy charm with a relentless business mind, Mr. Taylor struck lucrative deals with governments, national oil companies, refiners and producers to transform Vitol into a global player. Today, operations range from trading floors in London, Singapore and Houston, through storage tanks in the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates, to filling stations in Australia.

Vitol plays a crucial role in energy markets, buying, selling, blending and transporting crude oil and fuel around the world. In more than half a century, the company has never suffered an annual loss. It earned $1.5 billion in 2017, the last full year Mr. Taylor served as chief executive.

He moved to the role of chairman in 2018, while he was battling cancer, so one of his longtime lieutenants, Russell Hardy, took over.

Success brought rewards for Mr. Taylor and Vitol’s other employees, who are also the firm’s shareholders. Over the past decade during his tenure as chief executive, its 350 top employees received a total of more than $10 billion in payouts, according to corporate fillings.

Along with Glencore’s chief executive, Ivan Glasenberg, and Trafigura’s late co-founder and former chairman and chief executive, Claude Dauphin, Mr. Taylor is widely regarded as a pioneer of global commodities trading. He started at Shell in 1978, where he learned oil trading through stints in Singapore and Caracas, Venezuela.

Mr. Taylor refused to follow Glencore’s path and become a public company, keeping the firm private despite conversations over the years about an initial public offering, or selling the business to others — at one point a buyout by now-defunct trader Enron was discussed.

Amid Vitol’s soaring growth and profits, Mr. Taylor remained at the front line of the firm’s day-to-day operations. In the midst of Libya’s civil war, Mr. Taylor and another top executive, Chris Bake, flew into Benghazi, Libya, in 2011, to personally negotiate a deal to supply fuel to rebels fighting against the 42-year dictatorship of Moammar Gaddafi. Vitol would be paid in crude oil.

The agreed Libya deal went awry within days as Gaddafi’s forces blew up a key pipeline. Still, Vitol and Mr. Taylor kept up their end of the bargain and were eventually repaid in full.

“It was a deal, which, to be honest, got much larger than it should have,” Mr. Taylor said.

As chief executive, Mr. Taylor suffered the most damaging hit to his reputation in 2007, after allegations Vitol paid about $13 million in “surcharges” to the regime of Saddam Hussein to secure oil shipments.

An investigation led by Paul A. Volcker, the former U.S. Federal Reserve chairman, exposed a world of illicit payments, secret bank accounts and diplomats for hire. Vitol pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

“We did a settlement to protect our own staff,” Mr. Taylor said, suggesting that without the deal, U.S. prosecutors could have charged individual traders.

Ian Roper Taylor was born in Croydon, England, on Feb. 7, 1956, and grew up in Manchester.

Beyond his role in global commodities trading, Mr. Taylor is credited with saving and rejuvenating the industry that produces the fabric tweed on the remote Scottish island of Harris. He was well known in Britain as a philanthropist to the arts — opera and ballet were a particular passion — and had been a major donor to the ruling Conservative Party. As a pro-European, he was firmly on the remain side of the Brexit debate.

In 1982, he married the former Cristina Hare, and they had four children. A complete list of survivors was not immediately available.

In a career spent doing business with unsavory regimes from Cuba to the Balkans, Mr. Taylor told the Financial Times in 2018 that his work helped bring small improvement to lives around the world: “Every country has to buy and sell oil. You know the numbers: a billion people are still not on electricity around the world; three billion who still cook on stoves and dung, wood and charcoal. There’s a tremendous amount bluntly yet to be done.”