Ion Ficior in 2013, waiting for registration at the general prosecutor’s office in Bucharest, Romania. Mr. Ficior was sentenced to 20 years in prison for causing the deaths of 103 inmates while in charge of a communist-era labor camp. (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Ion Ficior, who was incarcerated for the deaths of 103 political inmates while in charge of a communist-era labor camp in Romania, died Sept. 26 at a prison hospital in Jilava, near the Romanian capital of Bucharest. He was 90.

His death was confirmed by Bianca Filote, spokeswoman for the government Institute for Investigating the Crimes of Communism. The institute began to pursue Mr. Ficior and other former prison guards in 2013 in a bid to hold them accountable for wrongdoing under the former communist regime.

A spokeswoman with the Jilava prison hospital confirmed to the Associated Press that a prisoner had died Wednesday morning after suffering various chronic medical conditions, but declined to provide further details, citing privacy rules.

Mr. Ficior was serving a 20-year sentence there for crimes against humanity. He was imprisoned in March 2017, but denied wrongdoing and said he was merely following orders.

But Andrei Muraru, who initiated the investigation of Mr. Ficior, said he “showed a complete lack of mercy toward his victims, who endured prolonged suffering, were skeletal inmates, or defenseless elderly people.”

“They were subjected to a diabolic program of extermination through exhausting work, hunger and physical torture,” said Muraru, now an adviser to President Klaus Iohannis.

Mr. Ficior was commander at the Periprava labor camp from 1958 to 1963. During his trial, former detainees accused him of beatings, a lack of food and medicine, overwork and unheated cells.

In an interview with the AP in 2013 before he was charged with more than 100 deaths, Mr. Ficior claimed “two or three had died” while he was prison commander.

Romania had about 500,000 political prisoners under the Communist regime, about one-fifth of whom died while in detention. Many were locked up for merely running afoul of the communist regime. A general amnesty was granted to political prisoners in 1964.

Iosif Ion Ficior was born in the Romanian village of Cucerdea on April 4, 1928. He worked as an electrician at a chemical factory before serving as a prison official.

Survivors include a son.