“The death of the child ends part of the parent’s own future,” Mrs. Pollin once reflected. “In fact, part of them dies with the child.”

After Linda’s death, Mrs. Pollin and her husband descended into what both described as deep depressions. Abe Pollin emerged from his in part by building an affordable housing project named for his daughter in the District and by channeling his energy into the purchase of the Baltimore Bullets in 1964.

He and Mrs. Pollin, a co-owner of the NBA team and active partner in her husband’s development work, moved the franchise in 1973 to Prince George’s County, where they built the Capital Centre, and later to Washington, where their $220 million investment in what became the Verizon Center (now Capital One Arena) was credited with revitalizing the downtown neighborhood.

In addition to the Wizards — the NBA team’s name since 1997 — their sports empire grew to include the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and the NHL’s Washington Capitals as the Pollins established themselves as one of the most prominent couples in the city’s civic and philanthropic life.

For the 46 years that she and her husband owned the Wizards, Mrs. Pollin spent her evenings cheering on the team. But for much of that time, she devoted her days to what she described as a new calling after the devastating losses of her children.

The mother of two other sons, Mrs. Pollin returned to school in her 40s to complete her college degree and then pursue a master's degree in social work. She became a psychotherapist and social worker and created innovative counseling centers serving patients with chronic disease and their families.

“I wanted,” she once told The Washington Post, “to give people the kind of help I so desperately needed and could never find.”

Mrs. Pollin died July 28 at her home in Amherst, Mass., according to a family statement. She was 96. The cause was pulmonary failure, said a family spokesman, Matt Williams.

As a developer, Abe Pollin was known primarily for the apartment buildings that he built across the Washington area. One of them, a luxury high-rise in the Friendship Heights neighborhood, was called the Irene.

“Abe used to bring rolls of building plans home at night,” Mrs. Pollin told Washingtonian magazine in 2011. “We’d spread them out on the bed. I did design work on every project. With the teams, we talked over players, coaches. There was nothing we didn’t talk about.”

Mrs. Pollin said publicly that their marriage was strained by the deaths of their children, which contributed to two separations. “I wasn’t angry at Abe, and he wasn’t angry at me,” she told The Post. “We were angry at the situation we were in. If only someone had pointed this out to us. It would have saved us so much time.”

Irene Sue Kerchek was born in St. Louis on June 29, 1924. She met her future husband at 17, when she traveled to Washington to visit an aunt who was married to his uncle. They settled in Washington, where Abe Pollin’s father, Morris Pollin, ran a successful construction business, and where Mrs. Pollin’s parents opened a grocery and liquor store.

The young couple married in 1945. Two years later, Linda was born. Mrs. Pollin began to grasp the severity of her illness when Linda tried to walk and turned blue from the effort.

“After my daughter died, there was such a gaping hole in my life,” she told Washingtonian. “Besides the normal, loving relationship you have with your child, she had a congenital heart ailment, so I was always thinking about her, keeping an eye on her. Constantly, for 16 years.”

Shortly after Linda’s death, both of Mrs. Pollin’s parents died of heart attacks and her sister was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Mrs. Pollin endured a years-long suicidal depression, finding her only relief in tranquilizers.

“There was nothing else,” she said. “I went from therapist to therapist, psychologists, psychiatrists. Not one knew how to deal with the grief. I just wanted to function.”

She found renewed purpose in her university studies, receiving a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from American University in 1971 and a master’s degree in social work from Catholic University in 1974.

The Pollins were known in Washington and beyond for their extensive philanthropy. They developed a close friendship with Yitzhak Rabin, the Israeli prime minister whose assassination in 1995 contributed to their decision to change the name of their NBA team from the Washington Bullets to the Washington Wizards.

In 2012, Mrs. Pollin donated $10 million to the Hadassah Medical Organization to create a cardiovascular wellness institute in Israel named for her daughter. The next year she gave $10 million to the Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease at Johns Hopkins University, where she also established a cardiology professorship in memory of her son.

Also in 2013, she gave $10 million to establish the Linda Joy Pollin Women’s Heart Health Program at the Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute in Los Angeles. These initiatives were in addition to Sister to Sister, a foundation Mrs. Pollin established in 2000 with the goal of preventing heart disease among women.

Abe Pollin died in 2009 at 85. The next year, the Pollins sold their majority share of the Wizards and the Verizon Center to former AOL executive Ted Leonsis, who had purchased the Capitals in 1999 and the Mystics in 2005.

Mrs. Pollin’s survivors include two sons, Robert Pollin of Amherst and James Pollin of Chevy Chase, Md.; two grandchildren; and three great-granddaughters.

In her personal struggles, Mrs. Pollin told Washingtonian, she had learned from the athletes she watched for so many years from the owner’s box. They showed her, she said, “that you can pick yourself back up when you get knocked down.”

“You see an athlete at the top of his or her game get injured and then have to work back,” she observed. “Sometimes it takes months. It’s very impressive, the discipline it requires.”