In interviews, Mr. Khan said that with his self-described “unconventional-looking” visage and less-than-buff physique, he was never going to win romantic leads in the Indian film industry. But in many ways, he said, he felt liberated because he didn’t “have an image to protect.”

For years, he said he was “stuck” in soap operas before his breakthrough as a warlord in the 2001 Indian feudal drama “The Warrior.” He earned plaudits for his performances in the Indian American drama “The Namesake” (2006), directed by Mira Nair, and “Paan Singh Tomar” (2012), about a seven-time national champion athlete who quit India’s armed forces to rule the Chambal ravines in central India.

New York Times film critic A.O. Scott praised Mr. Khan’s subtly calibrated leading role in the Indian romantic drama “The Lunchbox” (2013). “He relishes understatement, occasionally allowing the character’s suppressed emotion to peek out from behind his quiet, standoffish demeanor,” Scott wrote.

Mr. Khan also starred in the Hamlet-inspired “Haider” (2014), a Bollywood film set in militarized Himalayan Kashmir.

Over the years, he also worked with directors Wes Anderson (“The Darjeeling Limited,” 2007) and Ang Lee (“Life of Pi,” 2012), and he had a supporting roles in “A Mighty Heart” (2007) and “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012).

Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan was born in Jaipur, India, to a Muslim family in the tire trade (his birth date as been variously reported as Jan. 7, 1966, and 1967). He excelled at cricket as a young man and, after his father’s death, decided to become an actor instead of taking over the tire business. He won a coveted slot at the National School of Drama in New Delhi.

“No one could have imagined I would be an actor, I was so shy. So thin,” he told the Guardian. “But the desire was so intense, I thought I’d suffocate if I didn’t get admission.”

He is survived by his wife, television writer and producer Sutapa Sikdar, and two sons.

Mr. Khan’s last Bollywood movie, “Angrezi Medium,” a sequel to one of his biggest hits, “Hindi Medium” (2017), was released before India went into a lockdown in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a career that bridged the American and Indian film industries, he was outspoken about cultural identity.

“I always object to the word Bollywood,” he told the Guardian. “I don’t think it’s fair to have that name. Because that industry has its own technique, its own way of making films that has nothing to do with aping Hollywood. It originates in Parsi theater.”

Indian cinema, he added, was defined by “celebration. [We] celebrate everything and Indian cinema is an extension of that, so why did they lose their identity by calling it Bollywood?”