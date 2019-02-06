Izzy Young, a former music store owner who organized Bob Dylan’s first New York concert and devoted decades of his life to supporting folk musicians, died Feb. 4 at his home in Stockholm. He was 90.

His daughter, Philomène Grandin, confirmed the death but did not give a precise cause.

Before he moved to Sweden in 1973 and went into business there, Mr. Young ran a folk music shop in New York that nurtured a generation of artists. Dylan was a regular visitor to the Folklore Center, the store Mr. Young opened in Greenwich Village in 1957, and once called it “the citadel of Americana folk music.”

Mr. Young kept his eyes and ears open for talent as people with guitars and sheets of song lyrics went in and out of his shop, inviting some to perform there.

He organized Dylan’s first major public concert. The Nov. 4, 1961, gig took place at Carnegie Chapter Hall, a small venue connected to the venerable Carnegie Hall.

Others who played at the Folklore Center early in their careers included Peter, Paul and Mary; John Sebastian of the Lovin’ Spoonful; Joni Mitchell; Emmylou Harris; and Tim Buckley, according to Mr. Young’s website.

Israel Goodman Young was born in Manhattan on March 26, 1928. He worked at his father’s bakery in Brooklyn, attended high school in the Bronx and joined the American Square Dance Group, founded by Margaret Mayo, where he developed the idea that “folk music is the heartbeat of a person,” as he once told the Village Voice.

Mr. Young studied at Brooklyn College but did not receive a degree.

After turning his store over to Rick Altman, he settled in Stockholm, enamored of Swedish music and predicting that the country’s cultural scene could soon surpass that of New York. He opened a new music shop, the Folklore Centrum, which closed in November.

“He had opened his heart to so many people, so many poets who came to his shop,” Grandin told the Associated Press. She spent several months last year cataloguing and packing up Mr. Young’s library of some 2,000 titles, with a view to selling it as one collection.

In addition to his daughter, survivors include a son and three grandchildren.