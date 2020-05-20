Mr. Beddow served as president, chief executive and director of First American Bankshares for three years until his retirement in 1991. At the time, the $11 billion privately owned financial-holding company operated more than 250 branches.
Federal investigators in the mid-1980s began to look into allegations that then-chairman Clark M. Clifford and his law partner, Robert A. Altman, misled regulators by helping a shadowy enterprise founded by Middle Eastern investors, the Bank of Credit and Commerce International, buy a controlling stake in First American Bankshares.
A jury acquitted Altman on criminal charges of bank fraud in 1993, and Clifford never faced trial because of his advanced age and illness. The two reached a financial settlement on civil charges.
Mr. Beddow, who was never implicated in any wrongdoing, testified in 1991 with four other First American Bankshares officers before a congressional banking committee that they were unaware BCCI owned stock in their bank.
Still, the association to BCCI had marred the First American Bankshares’s business prospects. Mr. Beddow remained on the board after his retirement to help facilitate the sale of First American Bankshares to First Union in 1993 for more than $450 million.
Jack Wilkes Beddow was born in Lundale, W.Va., on Dec. 23, 1921, and grew up in Slagle, W.Va., where his father was a mining supervisor and administrator. He graduated in 1944 from West Virginia University, where he played football, and from its law school in 1948. He served in the Army in Europe during World War II.
He practiced law in his home state before coming to Washington in 1965 to work as associate chief counsel of the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration. Switching to a career in banking, he spent nearly 25 years in top posts with First American Bankshares, its predecessor organization and subsidiaries.
In 1949, he married Joan Thistle. In addition to his wife, of Rockville, survivors include three sons, William Beddow of Bethesda, Md., David Beddow of Potomac, Md., and Jeffrey Beddow of Falls Church, Va.; four grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
