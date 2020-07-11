Nicknamed “Big Jack,” Mr. Charlton was one of the players who helped to deliver England’s first and only major international title, playing at the heart of defense alongside captain Bobby Moore as the English squad beat Germany, 4-2, in extra time in the 1966 World Cup final.

“Jack was the type of player and person that you need in a team to win a World Cup,” said Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat trick in the final. “He was a great and lovable character.”

AD

Mr. Charlton’s younger brother, midfielder Bobby, was on the field at London’s Wembley Stadium to celebrate with him. They embraced in tears at the final whistle.

AD

Mr. Charlton celebrated the victory by partying in a random fan’s house in north London, ending up sleeping on the floor. That was typical of the man who kept the common touch despite his fame and remained an affable character, fond of life’s simple pleasures.

“I got a lift back the following morning and my mother was playing hell as I hadn’t been to bed all night,” Mr. Charlton recalled. “I said, ‘Mother, we’ve just won the World Cup!’ ”

Mr. Charlton made 35 appearances for the English national team between 1965 and 1970, also playing in the 1968 European Championship and the 1970 World Cup. A very different player from Bobby, who was once all-time top scorer for both England and Manchester United, Jack was in the shadow of his brother during his playing career.

AD

It was obvious from an early age that Bobby “was going to play for England and would be a great player,” Jack recalled in a 1997 BBC interview. “He was strong, left- and right-footed, good balance, good skills. He had everything, our kid. I was over 6 foot. Leggy. A giraffe, as I finished up being called.”

AD

After some tensions in their relationship over the years, the brothers reached a public reconciliation in 2008, when Bobby received a lifetime achievement award at a BBC sports ceremony and Jack told the audience: “Bobby Charlton is the greatest player I’ve ever seen, and he’s my brother.”

Of all the England World Cup winners who became head coaches, Mr. Charlton was the most successful. After leading teams in northeastern England, he became Ireland’s first foreign-born coach in 1986.

AD

Adopting a direct, physical and attack-minded style, Mr. Charlton got the best out of Ireland’s hard-working players and ensured they qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 1990 and again in 1994.

“He was an Englishman becoming the Irish national team manager at a time when it wasn’t always easy politically,” said Andy Townsend, Ireland’s captain at the 1994 World Cup in the United States. “But as Jack always did, he breezed into it and took it by the scruff of the neck.”

AD

In 1990, the Irish shocked Romania to reach the World Cup quarterfinals, only to lose to host Italy.

Ireland also played at Euro 1988 and the 1994 World Cup under Mr. Charlton.

AD

He said his best memory as Ireland coach was beating Brazil, 1-0, in a friendly at Lansdowne Road in 1987. He resigned in 1995 after losing in a Euro 1996 playoff to the Netherlands.

He was awarded honorary Irish citizenship in 1996. A life-size statue of him was erected at Cork Airport, depicting him wearing fishing gear and holding a salmon — recalling Mr. Charlton’s favorite pastime of fishing.

“I am as much Irish as I am English,” said Mr. Charlton, who was given the freedom of Dublin.

John “Jack” Charlton was born May 8, 1935, in Ashington, a gritty town in northern England. He worked in coal mines as a teenager before becoming a professional soccer player with Leeds, where he played from 1952 to 1973. Several cousins and uncles also played professionally.

AD

AD

“It left me no choice but to be a footballer,” Mr. Charlton said.

Survivors include his wife since 1958, Pat Charlton; three children; and several grandchildren.

— Associated Press