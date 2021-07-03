“They came up with some new deceptions and illusions,” said Jonna Mendez, Tony’s widow and sometime collaborator. (He died in 2019.) “At the end of the day we were working with the magic community out in Hollywood. If you can disappear an elephant on a stage, maybe you can disappear a CIA officer in Moscow on the street. And they ended up doing it over and over,” often using a technique known as “identity transfer,” in which an agent or officer was made to look like someone else.