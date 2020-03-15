Mr. McDonnell started Reston, Va.-based Transaction Network Services, also known as TNS, in 1990 and served as chief executive as it grew to include banks, Wall Street firms and telephone companies as clients.

Five years after taking the company public, he sold TNS in 1999 to the Internet service provider PSINet for $720 million in cash and stock, creating one of the most lucrative mergers between two Washington-area technology companies. Forbes magazine valued his family’s 11 percent stake at $77 million.

AD

AD

Ashburn, Va.-based PSINet collapsed in 2001 amid the dot-com bubble. Mr. McDonnell — who meanwhile tripled a $3 million investment in a small software company called Paylinx — bought TNS back with private-equity support.

In early 2006, he made a bid to take TNS private but his offer was rejected, and he was reportedly ousted by the board after the firm suffered a major decline in net income. He subsequently became chief executive of ExaDigm Inc., a payment-terminal development company based in Santa Ana, Calif., and Phoenix Managed Networks, which handles credit-card payment transactions for large banks.

John James McDonnell Jr., the son of Irish immigrants, was born in Mineola, N.Y., on Oct. 31, 1937, and grew up in Queens, N.Y. He studied electrical engineering, receiving a bachelor’s degree in 1959 from Manhattan College and a master’s degree in 1961 from Renssalaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y.

AD

AD

After two years of Air Force service — where he trained as a pilot and designed satellite systems for the National Security Agency — he started a company selling technology peripherals and ran an executive airline service.

In 1976, he was named director of technology and telecommunications for the National Commission on Electronic Funds Transfer, a now-defunct federal body to keep Congress up to speed on developments in the industry.

He then spent seven years as a vice president of BT Tymnet, a public data network that he reportedly helped lead into financial services, and later became head of communications for the Electronic Industries Association, making him a leading lobbyist for the telecom-hardware industry.

AD

Citicorp tapped him in 1987 to oversee its Digital Radio Network project that used a form of radio transmission for credit card verification. He told American Banker that it was successful on a technology level but “a marketing disaster. The banks just weren’t ready to embrace radio.”

AD

Not long after, he started TNS, capitalizing on newer, high-speed technologies used by phone companies.

He was a founder of the Electronic Funds Transfer Association and won industry awards. He served on the board of Shakespeare Theatre and Marymount University in Arlington, Va. The American Ireland Fund honored him for helping support the development of religiously integrated schools in Northern Ireland. He also was a prolific corporate investor and adviser.

AD

He had homes in McLean, Va., and Fort Myers, and his memberships included Burning Tree Club in Bethesda, Md.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Marian “Jackie” Hayes McDonnell, who resides in a retirement home in Bethesda; four children, Sheila Bates and Kerry Mudd, both of McLean, John McDonnell III of Mill Valley, Calif., and Kevin McDonnell of Washington; a brother; a sister; 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.