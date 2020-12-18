In 1951, Mr. Scarbath led Maryland to a 28-13 upset of defending national champion Tennessee in the Sugar Bowl. One year later, he was a unanimous first-team All-America and finished second behind Billy Vessels of Oklahoma in voting for the Heisman Trophy.
Maryland went 24-4-1 with Mr. Scarbath running the offense. He was inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983.
Mr. Scarbath was selected with the third overall pick in the 1953 NFL draft by Washington. He played two seasons with the Redskins, then spent a season in the Canadian Football League before ending his pro career in 1956 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He threw 18 touchdown passes in 29 NFL games, including 11 starts.
John Carl Scarbath was born in Baltimore on Aug. 12, 1930, and excelled on the gridiron while attending Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. He completed his Maryland degree in 1954. After leaving pro sports, he owned and operated a sales engineering company.
His wife, Marilyn “Lynn” Brown, died in 2019. Survivors include two sons; a brother; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
