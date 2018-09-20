Jack Zane, who served as the University of Maryland’s athletic department’s chief publicity officer for nearly 20 years and who became a walking historian and booster of the Terps to generations of reporters and fans, died Sept. 18 at his home in Silver Spring. He was 87.

The cause was complications from bacterial infections, said his wife, Judy Zane.

Mr. Zane, a native of Anne Arundel County, was a freelance sports reporter in his youth for an Annapolis newspaper and wrote and edited sport stories for the U-Md. campus paper as a student in the 1950s. As an undergraduate, he also worked for the campus sports information department.

He served as U-Md. sports information director from 1969 to 1988, then spent another decade as director of ticket operations, followed by a stint as executive director of the athletic Walk of Fame at the university’s on-campus field house, Comcast Center (now Xfinity Center). In addition, he coordinated guest passes for Maryland football and basketball games.

He was a member of the Terrapin Club, a U-Md. foundation that raises athletic scholarship money.

John Ward Zane was born in Lothian, Md., on April 10, 1931, and grew up in Harwood, Md. After completing high school, he served four years in the Navy and entered U.-Md. on the GI Bill. He graduated in 1960, then was in the public relations bureau of the old Post Office Department before working from 1963 to 1969 as sports information director at George Washington University.



Mr. Zane in 1974, interviewing University of Maryland basketball player Len Elmore. (Maryland Athletics)

He was a past president of the College Sports Information Directors of America and was inducted into its Hall of Fame and the U-Md. Athletic Hall of Fame in 1986.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Judy Allen Zane of Silver Spring; and a sister.