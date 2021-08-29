Dr. Rogge, a former orthopedic surgeon from Belgium, guided the IOC through a period of relative calm and prosperity during a term that spanned three Summer Olympics and three Winter Games from 2001 to 2013.
A three-time Olympian in sailing, he earned praise for bringing a steady hand to the often turbulent world of Olympic politics but faced criticism for not being tough enough on human rights issues with China and Russia.
He managed a steady growth in IOC revenue, even during the global economic crisis; made peace with the U.S. Olympic Committee after years of bitter squabbling over money-sharing; and — in what he considered his personal legacy — created the Youth Olympics.
Under Dr. Rogge’s watch, the IOC took the Olympics to new countries and continents — awarding the first Summer Games to South America (Rio de Janeiro in 2016) and the first Winter Games to Russia (Sochi 2014) and South Korea (PyeongChang 2018).
“I hope that people, with time, will consider that I did a good job for the IOC,” Dr. Rogge said in a 2013 interview with the Associated Press before stepping down. “That’s what you legitimately want to be remembered for.”
Dr. Rogge was elected the IOC’s eighth president in 2001, succeeding Juan Antonio Samaranch, a Spaniard who ran the committee with an authoritarian and imperious style for 21 years. Dr. Rogge took office in the wake of the Salt Lake City corruption scandal, in which 10 IOC members resigned or were expelled for receiving scholarships, payments and lavish gifts during the Utah capital’s winning bid for the 2002 Winter Games.
He moved quickly to break with the IOC’s tainted and elitist image, announcing that he would stay in the athletes’ village rather than the IOC hotel during the Salt Lake City Olympics.
“He was absolutely the right person at the right time,” Norwegian former IOC member Gerhard Heiberg said. “We had a lot of turmoil. We had to get out of that. We had to get another image. He brought stability to the organization.”
Dr. Rogge’s measured, unpretentious style was in sharp contrast to that of Samaranch. While the former Spanish diplomat worked behind the scenes and twisted arms to get what he wanted, Dr. Rogge pursued a more collegial and management-oriented approach. He described himself as a “sober” leader.
After serving an initial eight-year term, Dr. Rogge was reelected unopposed in 2009 to a second and final four-year mandate. Germany’s Thomas Bach was elected as his successor and is the current IOC president.
Dr. Rogge presided over Summer Olympics in Athens (2004), Beijing (2008) and London (2012), and Winter Games in Salt Lake City (2002), Turin (2006) and Vancouver (2010).
The Salt Lake City Olympics came months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Dr. Rogge consulted with President George W. Bush about security measures for the games, which went off peacefully. Preparations for the Athens Games were dogged by chronic delays. Beijing was surrounded by controversy over China’s record on Tibet, human rights and press freedom.
Critics accused Dr. Rogge and the IOC of failing to speak out against abuses in China and Russia. He espoused “quiet diplomacy” and insisted repeatedly that the IOC was a sports organization, not a governmental or political body.
After earlier criticism of the IOC for a perceived laxness on performance-enhancing drugs, Dr. Rogge initiated a high-profile “zero tolerance” policy on doping. He doubled the number of drug tests at the Olympics, instituted year-round drug checks and the retesting of samples from previous games to catch cheaters retroactively.
He also warned about the threat of match-fixing and illegal betting, setting up a dedicated unit to monitor betting patterns during the Olympics. He suspended or forced out committee members implicated in ethics violations.
Dr. Rogge was criticized for being out of touch when he chided Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt for showboating. He also came under fire from Jewish groups for refusing to allow a moment of silence at the London Opening Ceremonies to remember the 11 Israeli team members killed 40 years earlier by Palestinian gunmen at the 1972 Munich Games.
Dr. Rogge struggled with the thorny issue of cutting and adding sports and instituted a cap of 10,500 athletes and 28 sports for the Summer Games. Softball and baseball were removed from the program after 2008, while golf and rugby were included for 2016. Wrestling was surprisingly scheduled to be dropped, but after an outcry the sport was quickly reinstated. There were about 11,000 athletes and 33 sports at the Tokyo Olympics that closed this month.
Dr. Rogge’s pet project, the Youth Olympic Games, debuted in Singapore in 2010 for athletes between 15 and 18.
During his tenure, revenue from global sponsors grew, and television rights deals raised billions, including a $4.38 billion package with NBC through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Jacques Jean Marie Rogge was born on May 2, 1942 in Ghent, Belgium. His native tongue was Flemish or Dutch, and he also spoke French, English, Spanish and German.
By the age of 3, he was accompanying his parents on sailing trips along Belgium’s North Sea coast. He competed in sailing at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, the 1972 Munich Games and in Montreal in 1976. He also played on Belgium’s national rugby team for 10 years. After studying at Ghent University, he became an orthopedic surgeon.
In the 1970s, Dr. Rogge became an athlete’s representative on Belgium’s national Olympic committee. He headed the Belgian committee from 1989 to 1992 and was president of the European Olympic Committees from 1989 to 2001.
Dr. Rogge was made a count by Belgium’s King Albert II in 2002 and received an honorary British knighthood in London in 2014.
Survivors include his wife, the former Anne Bovyn, and two children.
