Dr. Rogge struggled with the thorny issue of cutting and adding sports and instituted a cap of 10,500 athletes and 28 sports for the Summer Games. Softball and baseball were removed from the program after 2008, while golf and rugby were included for 2016. Wrestling was surprisingly scheduled to be dropped, but after an outcry the sport was quickly reinstated. There were about 11,000 athletes and 33 sports at the Tokyo Olympics that closed this month.