Jake Black, co-founder of Alabama 3, performs with the band at the Womad Festival in July 2011 at Charlton Park in Wiltshire, England. (C Brandon/Redferns/Getty Images)

Jake Black, co-writer of the song that opened “The Sopranos” and co-founder of the English electronic band Alabama 3, died May 21 in England.

The band announced Mr. Black’s death on Facebook but gave no other details, including his age, the cause of death and precisely where he died.

The group said that Mr. Black, a Scotsman who performed as the Very Reverend D. Wayne Love, had taken ill after performing at the Highest Point Festival in Lancaster, England, on May 17.

Mr. Black formed the group with Rob Spragg in 1995. Their song “Woke Up This Morning” was featured on the band’s 1997 album “Exile on the Coldharbour Lane.” It was used as the opening theme music for the long-running HBO series about a New Jersey mob boss, with the words “You woke up this morning/Got yourself a gun.”

The initial release made no commercial impact, but the “Sopranos” soundtrack album sold hundreds of thousand of copies within months and led to appearances by the band on “The Tonight Show” and other high-profile venues.