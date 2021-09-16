The cause was complications from a stroke, said his daughter, Linda E. Davidson.
Mr. Brady spent three decades with Arthur Andersen, starting in his native New York in 1962. He was managing partner of the firm’s Baltimore office from 1985 to 1995 and became increasingly involved in state Democratic politics.
In 1995, he helped lead the transition team of Gov. Parris N. Glendening (D), who in turn appointed Mr. Brady secretary of what was then the Department of Economic and Employment Development (now Business and Economic Development).
During the subsequent three years, Mr. Brady expressed his frustration with the governor and the Democratic-led General Assembly over what he considered their failures to make the state more business-friendly.
After he resigned from the Glendening administration, Mr. Brady left the Democratic Party and became a Republican. He endorsed Republican candidate Ellen R. Sauerbrey, who lost the 1998 gubernatorial election to Glendening. Mr. Brady subsequently helped lead the gubernatorial transition teams for Robert Ehrlich Jr. and Larry Hogan, both Republicans.
Gov. Hogan appointed Mr. Brady to the University System of Maryland Board of Regents in 2015, and he was credited with leading the board through the launch of the university system’s $10 million Maryland Momentum Fund, which provides investment in early-stage companies affiliated with the University System.
But Mr. Brady received a torrent of attention for his involvement in the board’s decision to publicly support University of Maryland football coach D.J. Durkin after the death of 19-year-old student football player Jordan McNair in June 2018. McNair had collapsed from heatstroke following a team workout the previous month.
The death sparked widespread public outrage. Durkin was placed on administrative leave amid outside probes into McNair’s death. The subsequent reports presented to the Board of Regents that September were bleak, noting errors by athletic trainers to properly diagnose or treat McNair, and exploring the bullying and abusive culture that allegedly had festered under Durkin’s leadership.
But the board publicly sided with Durkin in late October. “Our meeting with D.J. Durkin was very instructive,” Mr. Brady said at the time. “His passion for the university, for the football team and for the players was absolutely impressive and very believable.”
The fallout was swift. According to The Washington Post, many in the Maryland college community considered the board’s actions ill-advised and an overreach into a personnel decision that belonged to U-Md. President Wallace D. Loh. Loh wanted Durkin to be pushed out.
“We are deeply disturbed with the actions of the Board of Regents in undermining the authority of the campus leadership at College Park and violating the integrity of shared governance principles, including campus autonomy and independence,” Geoff J. Gonella, chairman of the University of Maryland College Park Foundation board of trustees, wrote in a letter to Mr. Brady.
Gonella added that the board had “wreaked havoc” that threatened to tarnish the university’s image amid a $1.5 billion fundraising campaign. Loh reversed the board decision and fired Durkin on Oct. 31 of that year, saying in a statement that Durkin’s leaving was “in the best interest of the university.”
On Nov. 1, Mr. Brady resigned from the board. The board also said in a statement that it “acknowledges and accepts” Loh’s decision to terminate Durkin “and his authority to make it.” Loh, who had led the university since 2010, also announced his plans to retire at the end of the school year. In January 2021, the university acknowledged “legal and moral responsibility” for McNair’s death and agreed to a settlement of $3.5 million with his parents.
James Thomas Brady was born in the Bronx on July 11, 1940. His father was a banker, and his mother a community activist. He received a bachelor’s degree in 1962 in business administration from Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y.
In addition to his daughter, of Leesburg, Va., Mr. Brady is survived by his wife of 54 years, the former Francine Palermo, an artist; a son, James M. Brady of Arlington, Va., and the former executive editor of washingtonpost.com; three sisters; and two grandchildren.
The Washington Post contributed to this report.
— Baltimore Sun
