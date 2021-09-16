On Nov. 1, Mr. Brady resigned from the board. The board also said in a statement that it “acknowledges and accepts” Loh’s decision to terminate Durkin “and his authority to make it.” Loh, who had led the university since 2010, also announced his plans to retire at the end of the school year. In January 2021, the university acknowledged “legal and moral responsibility” for McNair’s death and agreed to a settlement of $3.5 million with his parents.