But as the investigation proceeded and agents combed through thousands of remnants of the plane, no indication emerged of a bomb or friendly fire missile — a theory for which Mr. Kallstrom said there was not “one scintilla” of evidence. In November 1997, the FBI formally closed its investigation. The decision, Mr. Kallstrom said, was “based solely on the overwhelming absence of evidence indicating a crime, and the lack of any leads that could bear on the issue.”