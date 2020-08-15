Mr. Thompson spearheaded a $2.3 billion project to rebuild the state’s infrastructure over a five-year period. He also created the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency. In 1993, the state government building in downtown Chicago was named in Mr. Thompson’s honor.

AD

AD

“As the longest-serving governor in Illinois history, ‘Big Jim’ was known to treat people he encountered with kindness and decency,” Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. “Jim dedicated himself to building positive change for Illinois, and he set an example for public service of which Illinoisans should be proud. He will be remembered and revered as one of the titans in the history of state government.”

After he left public office, Mr. Thompson served as a member of the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States to examine the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

James Robert Thompson Jr. was born May 8, 1936, in Chicago. His father was a doctor.

AD

After graduating from law school at Northwestern University, the 6-foot-6 Mr. Thompson became a prominent prosecutor in Cook County and later a U.S. attorney.

AD

In the early 1960s, he prosecuted Lenny Bruce after the comedian held up a photograph of a woman’s breast while onstage at a Chicago nightclub.

After he was appointed U.S. attorney for the northern Illinois district by President Richard M. Nixon, Mr. Thompson became known for anti-corruption cases, including the prosecution of Democratic former governor Otto Kerner Jr., by then a federal appeals judge.

In 1972, Mr. Thompson and his staff uncovered massive voter fraud, leading to 83 indictments and 66 convictions or guilty pleas. He headed the prosecution that led to the conviction of a powerful Chicago alderman, Thomas E. Keane, a close associate of Mayor Richard J. Daley, and uncovered further corruption in the city’s Democratic political machine.

AD

Mr. Thompson also took part in the investigation of Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, a fellow Republican, saying, “The man is a crook; no question about that.” Agnew eventually pleaded no contest to tax evasion.

AD

After his terms as governor, Mr. Thompson headed a prominent Chicago law firm, Winston & Strawn. His reputation was somewhat tarnished when he defended former Democratic governor George Ryan against federal charges of racketeering and corruption.

Ryan was convicted and served five years in federal prison. Mr. Thompson’s pro bono defense of Ryan reportedly cost his law firm more than $10 million.

Survivors include his wife, the former Jayne Carr, and a daughter.