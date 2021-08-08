In contrast to Temple, the sunshine-spirited embodiment of Depression-era hope, Ms. Withers was plain-faced and chubby, with a siren of a voice that may have inhibited her more immediate stardom. She and another young actress, she once told the Los Angeles Times, “used to call ourselves ‘the two uglies.’ Well, we would say, ‘It’s them’ (the pretty ones) or us, and most of the time it was ‘them.’ ”