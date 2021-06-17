“Every journalist who is not too stupid or too full of himself to notice what is going on knows that what he does is morally indefensible,” Ms. Malcolm wrote in the opening lines of her 1990 book “The Journalist and the Murderer,” to a chorus of gasps and howls from some of her fellow writers. “He is a kind of confidence man, preying on people’s vanity, ignorance, or loneliness, gaining their trust and betraying them without remorse.”