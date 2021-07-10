It was said that Mrs. Sadat’s parents had initially opposed her marrying a man 15 years her senior, but she said she was drawn to his revolutionary activities that challenged the British occupation of Egypt in the 1940s. The couple had four children.
During her husband’s tenure as president, Mrs. Sadat was seen as a staunch advocate of women’s rights and pushed for laws granting women the right to alimony and custody of children in case of divorce. She also made headlines with her charitable work and in 1972 helped establish a charitable group to benefit disabled veterans and civilians.
She also presided over several national relief agencies, including the Egyptian Red Crescent, the country’s blood bank and the Egyptian Society for Cancer Patients. During Egypt’s 1973 war with Israel, photographs of her visiting wounded soldiers appeared in Egyptian newspapers.
Mrs. Sadat’s high profile drew criticism from observers who accused her of exploiting her husband’s position to gain political leverage for herself. Her public visibility and political influence as Egypt’s first lady marked a complete departure from her predecessor, Tahia Abdel Nasser, who had kept a low profile during the rule of her husband, Gamal Abdel Nasser.
Mrs. Sadat consistently defended her husband’s decision to sign a peace agreement with Israel in 1979 after nearly three decades of war, a move that was controversial domestically and regionally.
Her husband was assassinated on Oct. 6, 1981, during a military parade in Cairo. Hosni Mubarak, who was seated next to him, escaped with a minor hand injury as gunmen sprayed the reviewing stand with bullets. Days later, Mubarak was sworn in as president.
After her husband’s assassination, Mrs. Sadat largely withdrew from public life. But in recent years, she emerged as a supporter of former military general Abdel Fatah al-Sissi and his government, after the country’s 2011 popular uprising forced Mubarak to resign.
Mrs. Sadat graduated from Cairo University in 1977 with a bachelor’s degree in Arabic literature. In 1986, she completed her PhD in comparative literature at the same university.
She was the author of an autobiography, “A Woman of Egypt,” and “My Hope for Peace,” about the Arab-Israeli conflict and the rise of Islamist extremism, which she said was contrary to the true spirit of the religion.
She also served as a visiting instructor at several American universities, including the University of South Carolina, Radford University and the University of Maryland.
In 1997, she created an endowment to establish the Anwar Sadat Chair for Peace and Development at the University of Maryland in memory of her husband.
On the university’s website, she is quoted as saying: “I never again want to see the face of a starving child or hear the weeping of a mother who has lost her son to war. Peace, this is what my husband gave his life for, and I want the world to know that he did not die in vain. Peace, this is what will make me very happy.”
