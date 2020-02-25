Mrs. Evert Dubin turned pro in 1973, at 15, after having already beaten established stars Rosie Casals and top-ranked Margaret Court. For two years, she teamed with sister Chris in doubles, and they were ranked as high as No. 4. Mrs. Evert Dubin was the youngest to represent her country in Wightman Cup competition in 1973. She did not lose a match in helping the United States reach the Fed Cup final in 1974.
She reached a career-high 28th in the world in 1978, when she retired from competition.
She met husband Brahm Dubin while she was competing at a tournament in Montreal in 1978. They married the following year and were the parents of Eric and Catie. Evert Dubin later coached for many years at the Delray Beach Tennis Center.
Her husband died in 2006. In addition to her mother, children and sister, she is survived by another sister; two brothers; and four grandchildren.
Read more Washington Post obituaries