Jeffrey Hart, center, with four of his grandchildren. Hart, a former speechwriter for Ronald Reagan, a National Review editor and a Dartmouth College professor, died Feb. 17 at age 88. (Family photo)

Jeffrey Hart, a longtime English professor at Dartmouth College and a leading conservative thinker and columnist who wrote speeches for Ronald Reagan before breaking ranks with a Republican Party he saw as too receptive to anti-intellectual impulses, died Feb. 17 at an assisted-living facility in Fairlee, Vt. He was 88.

He had complications from dementia, said his wife, Nancy Hart.

For 30 years, Dr. Hart was a popular — if sometimes iconoclastic — literature professor at Dartmouth, an Ivy League school in Hanover, N.H. His course on the 1920s, about such writers as Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald and T.S. Eliot, attracted hundreds of students and had to be held in the college’s largest lecture hall.

As a scholar of 18th-century English literature, Dr. Hart was guided by the orderly writing and minds of historian Edward Gibbon, essayist and lexicographer Samuel Johnson and political philosopher Edmund Burke. He admired the conservative values of tradition, cultural stability and social decorum.

In the early 1960s, he broadened his intellectual reach beyond the academy by contributing essays to National Review, the influential conservative magazine edited for many years by William F. Buckley Jr.

Buckley later introduced Dr. Hart to Reagan, who had been elected governor of California in 1966. The professor began to moonlight as a political speechwriter for Reagan and later for Richard M. Nixon.

“A speech is not a literary object that delivers information,” Dr. Hart said in a 1997 Dartmouth oral history interview. “In other words, it is not a lecture. It establishes communion with the audience.”

Appalled by what he considered the excesses of liberal campus protests of the 1960s and the Great Society of President Lyndon B. Johnson, Dr. Hart helped shape a growing conservative movement. In 1969, he became an editor at National Review, commuting to New York twice a month while continuing to teach at Dartmouth. He also began to write a syndicated political column, which at its height was carried by 500 newspapers.

In 1980, Dr. Hart encouraged several students, including his son, to launch the Dartmouth Review. The paper, which has no official connection to Dartmouth College, became an incubator for a number of well-known conservative pundits, including writer Dinesh D’Souza and talk-show host Laura Ingraham.

On C-SPAN in 2001, D’Souza described Dr. Hart as “conservative but not in a boring way. He was a very colorful character who was genuinely interested in ideas, and he opened up for me a world of literature and philosophy that has immeasurably enriched my life.”

At Dartmouth, Dr. Hart went out of his way to puncture liberal pieties and provoke his professorial colleagues. During an energy crisis in the 1970s, he bought a used Cadillac limousine, which he ostentatiously parked across two spaces in a campus parking lot. He wore a button that said “Soak the Poor.”

He opposed affirmative-action programs and feared courses that veered away from the traditional academic canon would lead to a lowering of standards at Dartmouth and other elite colleges.

“I think we have gone scandalously far in the direction of social work,” he said in the oral history interview, noting that the “primary mission” of higher education is “knowledge and intellect.”

Yet, by all accounts, he never brought his political views to the classroom.

“He would enter the classroom, place a book on the lectern, open, and begin to talk about the text,” Peter Robinson, a former Reagan speechwriter, wrote in National Review. “No politics. No jokes. Just the text.”

In 2001, after he had retired from teaching, Dr. Hart published “Smiling Through the Cultural Catastrophe,” a spirited defense of Western civilization and, by extension, his academic career. In the book, he quoted Cicero: “He who is ignorant of what happens before his birth is always a child.”

Jeffrey Peter Hart was born Feb. 24, 1930, in Brooklyn and grew up in Queens. His father was an architect, his mother had been a singer and a dancer.

Dr. Hart followed his father to Dartmouth, then dropped out after two years because he thought he would do just as well on his own. After working for a year at a publishing house, he enrolled at Columbia University, graduating in 1952. He was a varsity tennis player at both colleges.

He spent four years as a naval intelligence officer before returning to Columbia for graduate school in English, receiving his doctorate in the early 1960s.

One of his mentors, the renowned scholar Lionel Trilling, told Dr. Hart that his writing to the conservative National Review could damage his academic standing. In 1963, Dr. Hart joined the Dartmouth faculty, where he remained until his retirement 30 years later.

His marriage to Stephanie Woods ended in divorce. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, the former Nancy Killheffer of Hanover; four children from his first marriage, Benjamin Hart of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Emily Hart of Lake Tahoe, Calif., Rosemary Hart of Crested Butte, Colo., and Matthew Hart of San Francisco; and six grandchildren.

Dr. Hart wrote that his political views were derived from tradition, inquiry, principle and well-reasoned argument. Hardly a doctrinaire conservative, he admired President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal and supported women’s rights and gay rights. Despite his conversion to Catholicism, Dr. Hart wrote in his 2006 book, “The Making of the American Conservative Mind,” that “the women of America will not surrender control of their reproductive capacity.”

During the administration of President George W. Bush, Dr. Hart began to break from conservative orthodoxy, particularly after the 2003 invasion of Iraq. He was especially dismayed by the rightward drift of the GOP, steered by what he called in 2006, the “pestiferous Bible-banging evangelicals, whom I regard as organized ignorance, a menace to public health, to science, to medicine, to serious Western religion, to intellect and indeed to sanity.”

He endorsed Democrat John F. Kerry in the 2004 presidential election and later declared: “The Republican Party has become the stupid party.” His apostasy led to his ouster from National Review and other conservative circles.

By 2008, Dr. Hart was an enthusiastic supporter of Barack Obama’s run for the White House, pronouncing him “the true conservative” and the heir of Reagan.

“Obama hopes to change the country for the better, as Reagan did,” Dr. Hart wrote when Obama was elected, “and already he seems heading in the right direction.”