As the Mandalorian bounty hunter Boba Fett, Mr. Bulloch made off with a froze-in-carbonite Han Solo in “The Empire Strikes Back” (1980), then zoomed around the desert of Tatooine in a jet pack in “Return of the Jedi” (1983).

“Today we lost the best bounty hunter in the galaxy,” Billy Dee Williams, whose Lando Calrissian appeared in key scenes with Mr. Bulloch in the films, said on Twitter.

Boba Fett had just a few minutes of screen time, though important ones, between the two movies, and speaks just four lines of dialogue that were performed by another actor. But the character quickly became a cult favorite and eventually would emerge as one of the most beloved figures in the Star Wars galaxy, inspiring characters and plotlines in other Star Wars properties, most notably “The Mandalorian” on Disney Plus, where Boba Fett has recently reemerged.

The phenomenon made Mr. Bulloch a big draw on the convention circuit, where he was a regular in later years.

Born in Leicester, England, Mr. Bulloch began acting in commercials as a teenager and would have more than 100 credits in a career spent mostly in British television, with small roles on shows including “Dr. Who,” “Crown Court” and “Sloggers.”

He also appeared in a pair of James Bond films, “For Your Eyes Only” (1981) and “Octopussy” (1983).

Mr. Bulloch played a pair of tiny Star Wars roles without the mask, Lieutenant Sheckil in “The Empire Strikes Back” and Captain Jeremoch Colton in “Revenge of the Sith” (2005).

He was the first of four actors to have taken on Boba Fett in some form. Jason Wingreen performed the voice in the original trilogy. Temuera Morrison, who played the character’s father Jango Fett in “Attack of the Clones” (2002), plays an aging, ravaged Boba Fett in season two of “The Mandalorian.” And Daniel Logan played Boba Fett as a boy in “Attack of the Clones.”

When the Star Wars prequels were still in development in 1999, Mr. Bulloch told the Associated Press he would like to return for the role.

“But if he has to show his face, he would be much younger, and I would probably need a good plastic surgeon!” he said.

Mr. Bulloch settled instead for the tiny role of Captain Colton, pilot of Alderaan, and one more flight through the Star Wars galaxy.

Survivors include his wife, Maureen, and three sons.

