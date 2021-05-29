But the producer Jerome Hellman pushed ahead with “Midnight Cowboy,” the tale of a failed male hustler from Texas and a disabled, petty con man from the Bronx who forge a wary friendship on the streets of Times Square. Mr. Hellman helped steer the project through crisis after crisis, fudging on cost estimates, fighting with recalcitrant collaborators and surreptitiously shooting scenes on the streets of Manhattan to produce a bold, barrier-breaking movie that in 1970 became the first and only X-rated film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.
Mr. Hellman, a passionate and combative independent moviemaker, was also a driving force behind “Coming Home” (1978), a film about paraplegic Vietnam War veterans and the families left to cope with their injuries, both physical and psychological. He died May 26 at age 92 at his home in South Egremont, Mass., said his wife, Elizabeth Hellman, who did not disclose the cause of death.
Working with the supremely talented but complex directors John Schlesinger on “Cowboy” and Hal Ashby on “Coming Home,” Mr. Hellman helped guide both films to favorable reviews and box office success. The seven movies he produced in his career achieved 17 Oscar nominations and won six, including three for “Midnight Cowboy” and Best Actress and Best Actor for Jane Fonda and Jon Voight in “Coming Home.”
Voight, who starred in both movies, said Mr. Hellman’s spirited advocacy was crucial to the success of each.
“Both of those films had to be battled for, and we were out on a limb on both of them,” Voight recalled in a phone interview. “I always felt he was protecting this journey of ours, and he was indeed the one who fought the battles for us — artistic battles, financial battles.”
Mr. Hellman’s film career epitomized a historical moment when the big studios lost much of their grip over movie production and independent operators became important players and moviemakers. Peter Biskind, author of “Easy Riders, Raging Bulls,” a definitive history of the New Hollywood era, said Mr. Hellman helped define that period with his determination to make movies he found meaningful despite their difficult subjects.
“He would take on films that nobody else would make and that people thought were impossible,” Biskind said. “A movie about a paralyzed veteran of the Vietnam War? Forget it. Everybody told him he was crazy, but he went ahead anyway.”
Jerome Hellman was born in Brooklyn on Sept. 4, 1928, to working-class Jewish parents. After serving two years in the Marine Corps, he came home to a $27-a-week job as a messenger boy in the New York office of the William Morris talent agency. He rose through the ranks, eventually opening his own agency in 1957. He represented dozens of actors and directors for live TV dramas on programs such as “Playhouse 90” and “The Philco Television Playhouse.”
Six years later, he sold the agency and became a full-time movie producer. His first feature was “The World of Henry Orient” (1964), a sparkling comedy directed by George Roy Hill and starring Peter Sellers, which opened to excellent reviews and made a healthy profit.
Always on the lookout for talent, Mr. Hellman pursued British director Schlesinger, who had a surprise hit in the United States with “Darling,” (1965) a scathing examination of the superficial lives and low morals of Swinging London, starring Julie Christie in an Oscar-winning performance as a social climbing model. Mr. Hellman kept pushing even after Schlesinger’s next movie, “Far From the Madding Crowd” (1967), also starring Christie, was a commercial and critical dud.
Schlesinger next proposed to take on James Leo Herlihy’s raw, seriocomic novel about Joe Buck, a lonely, naive dishwasher who comes to New York to seek his fortune as a stud for hire. The book included scenes of straight and gay sex, prostitution and gang rape, and no major studio warmed to the idea. But Mr. Hellman got approval from United Artists, the smallest of the majors, whose head of production also admired Schlesinger’s work. But the green light came with a caveat: a modest, $1 million budget.
Mr. Hellman helped Schlesinger round up a gifted crew of New York-based artists and craftsmen. Mr. Hellman and the casting director persuaded Schlesinger to overcome his misgivings and hire Dustin Hoffman, fresh off his success in “The Graduate,” to play Ratso Rizzo, the street bum.
And they convinced the director to take a second look at Voight’s filmed audition after the studio holding a contract for Michael Sarrazin, Schlesinger’s first choice, hiked the price beyond Mr. Hellman’s limited budget. Hoffman and the little-known Voight turned in two performances widely lauded as masterful.
A compact, combative man with a handsome, chiseled face and pugnacious jaw, Mr. Hellman at times fought with friends as well as foes. He and the United Artists head of production fell out over the budget struggles. He also alienated casting director Marion Dougherty by rejecting her demand for more prominent recognition in the movie’s opening credits. When Mr. Hellman resisted, she told him to delete her name altogether, which he did. He later said he deeply regretted his decision.
The movie’s success opened the gates for more adult-themed films and a decade’s worth of dark, gritty New York-based movies like “The French Connection” (1972), “Mean Streets” (1973), “Dog Day Afternoon” (1975)” and “Taxi Diver” (1976). It also made rich men of Schlesinger and Mr. Hellman, who received 60 percent of the net profit.
They went on to make “The Day of the Locust” (1975), a glum, big-budget adaptation of Nathanael West’s Hollywood novel. “Even the people who liked it very much said that it left them stunned and depressed,” Mr. Hellman once said.
He next became involved with “Coming Home,” which actress and antiwar activist Fonda had been working on with various collaborators since the early 1970s. She eventually brought in Waldo Salt to write a new screenplay and Mr. Hellman to produce the movie and obtain financing. The “Coming Home” team recorded hundreds of hours of interviews with wounded veterans, which helped give the movie authenticity and emotional impact, although it was criticized by some veterans as a superficial and one-sided view of their struggles.
The film was nominated for eight Oscars but lost the Best Picture award to Michael Cimino’s “The Deer Hunter,” another harrowing Vietnam War movie.
Mr. Hellman went to produce and direct “Promises in the Dark” (1979), starring Marsha Mason and Ned Beatty, about a 17-year-old girl facing terminal cancer, based in part on the life and death of Mr. Hellman’s sister. His last major film was “The Mosquito Coast” (1986), directed by Peter Weir and starring Harrison Ford.
He and Elizabeth Empleton, his third wife, a film promoter, were married in 2001. In addition to his wife, survivors include two children from his first marriage and a grandson.
Glenn Frankel, a former Washington Post journalist, is author of “Shooting Midnight Cowboy: Art Sex, Loneliness, Liberation and the Making of a Dark Classic.”
