At the time, state laws prohibited all-White Mississippi teams from playing integrated schools, but Mississippi State slipped out of the state under cover of darkness to meet Loyola in East Lansing, Mich. The contest became known as “The Game of Change.”
Before tip-off, Mr. Harkness shook hands with Mississippi State captain Joe Dan Gold before the game in what became one of college basketball’s most memorable moments.
“Boy, the flashbulbs. I couldn’t believe,” Mr. Harkness recalled in 2018.
“I thought, boy, this is more than a game. This is history.”
Mr. Harkness scored 20 points in a 61-51 victory for Loyola.
Loyola then defeated Illinois and Duke to meet Cincinnati in the championship game. The underdog Loyola Ramblers faced the two-time defending champion Cincinnati Bearcats. Loyola fought back from a 15-point deficit to end the game in regulation in a 54-54 tie.
Loyola prevailed in overtime, 60-58, with Mr. Harkness scoring 14 points in the game.
Mr. Harkness, who was born in New York City, said his athletic career was inspired by Jackie Robinson, who became major league baseball’s first Black player in 1947.
Mr. Harkness later went on to a successful career in business and broadcasting, becoming the first Black spokesman for Quaker Oats.
Information about survivors was not immediately available.
Read more Washington Post obituaries