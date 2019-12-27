Mr. Herman was a prolific composer whose songs — including “We Need a Little Christmas” and “Before the Parade Passes By” and the title tune of “Hello, Dolly!” — became celebratory anthems and sometimes pop hits.

An unabashedly old-fashioned showtune songwriter in the tradition of Rodgers and Hammerstein or Cole Porter, Mr. Herman valued a good melody, a memorable chorus and what he called “the simple, hummable show tune.” Several of his works are considered enduring classics of the musical theater.

He created 10 Broadway shows during his career and won Tony Awards for his scores of “Hello, Dolly!” in 1964 and “La Cage aux Folles” 20 years later. In 2009, he received a Tony for lifetime achievement, followed a year later by the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington.

The original production of “Hello, Dolly!” ran for 2,844 performances, a Broadway record at the time, and Mr. Herman’s musicals are often performed on stages throughout the world and in revival on Broadway.

This is a developing story. A complete obituary will follow.

