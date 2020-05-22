Mr. Sloan spent 23 seasons coaching the Jazz. The team — with John Stockton and Karl Malone leading the way in many of those seasons — finished below .500 in only one of those years. Mr. Sloan won 1,221 games in his career, the fourth-highest total in NBA history. Only Lenny Wilkens, Don Nelson and Gregg Popovich have more victories.

Utah went to the Finals twice under Mr. Sloan, both times falling to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Mr. Sloan entered the Hall of Fame in 2009.

“I’m not into numbers and stuff like that,” he said when he passed Pat Riley for No. 3 on the NBA’s all-time win list in 2010; Popovich has since surpassed him for that spot. “I never have been. I’ve got a great organization to work for that’s given me an opportunity to stay there for a long time. I’m very thankful for that and the coaches that I have with me. It’s not about me.”

Mr. Sloan spent 34 years in the Jazz organization, as head coach, assistant, scout or senior basketball adviser. He started as a scout, was promoted as an assistant under Frank Layden in 1984 and became the sixth coach in franchise history on Dec. 9, 1988, after Layden resigned.

Mr. Sloan’s longevity with the Jazz was remarkable. During his time in Utah, there were 245 coaching changes around the league and five teams — Charlotte, Memphis, Toronto, Orlando and Minnesota — did not even exist when he took the helm with the Jazz.

He also was the coach in Chicago for parts of three seasons, going 94-121. But his ties with the Bulls were much deeper. His No. 4 jersey was retired by the team after a playing career in which he averaged 14.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 755 games over 11 NBA seasons.

They even called him “The Original Bull” because he was selected in the 1966 expansion draft and became a two-time all-star known for his toughness and grit. He remains the only NBA player to average more than seven rebounds and more than two steals a game in his career.

Gerald Eugene Sloan was born near McLeansboro, Ill., on March 28, 1942, and grew up the youngest of 10 children raised by a single mother. He was 4 when his father died.

He was an all-state basketball player at McLeansboro High School and played for what is now the University of Evansville in Indiana before the Baltimore Bullets selected him in the 1965 draft. He then joined the Chicago Bulls.

His wife of 41 years, Bobbye, with whom he had three children, died in 2004. Two years later, he married Tammy Jessop. Complete information on survivors was not immediately available.

