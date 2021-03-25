She earned an Emmy Award for “Amy Prentiss” (1974-75), playing the police-detective title character, and received additional Emmy nominations for the crime drama “The Streets of San Francisco” and the “M.A.S.H.” spinoff “Trapper John, M.D.,” as the ex-wife of Pernell Roberts’s title character.
More than two decades later, she received a fourth Emmy nomination for “Arrested Development,” which premiered on Fox in 2003 and was canceled three years later, only to be revived by Netflix for two more seasons. The show followed the dysfunctional Bluths, a once-wealthy family laid low by charges against Lucille’s husband, a corrupt real estate developer played by Jeffrey Tambor.
Ms. Walter also voiced Mallory Archer, the snarky mother of a nutty secret agent on the long-running animated series “Archer,” which premiered on FX in 2009.
Emily Langer contributed to this report. A complete obituary will be published soon.
Read more: