Ms. Norman was a trailblazing performer and one of the few black singers to attain worldwide stardom in the opera world, performing at such revered houses as La Scala in Milan and the Metropolitan Opera in New York and singing title roles in celebrated works including Bizet’s “Carmen” and Verdi’s “Aida.” She also excelled in the works of Wagner but was not limited to opera or classical music, performing songs by Duke Ellington and others as well.

“I have always been drawn to things other people might consider unusual. I’m always taken by the text and beautiful melody. It’s not important to me who has written it. It’s just more reasonable to have an open mind about what beauty is,” Ms. Norman said in a 2002 interview with the Chicago Sun-Times.

“It’s important for classical musicians to stretch and think beyond the three B’s (Bach, Beethoven and Brahms). They were wonderful composers, but they went to the great beyond a long time ago. There’s lots of music that will live for a very long time.”

Ms. Norman knew few boundaries or limits. She broke barriers and had hoped her industry would see more faces like hers.

“It is a more diverse place, thank goodness,” Ms. Norman said of the opera world in a 2004 interview with NPR. “I wish it were even more diverse than it is.”

Ms. Norman was born Sept. 15, 1945, in Augusta, Ga., in the era of Jim Crow segregation. She grew up singing in church and with a musical family that included pianists and singers. She received a scholarship to study music at Howard University in Washington and later studied at the Peabody Conservatory and the University of Michigan.

She made her operatic debut in 1969 in Berlin and stunned audiences in Milan, London and New York with her shining vocals, no matter the language. The New York Times described her voice as “a grand mansion of sound.”

“It defines an extraordinary space. It has enormous dimensions, reaching backward and upward. It opens onto unexpected vistas. It contains sunlit rooms, narrow passageways, cavernous falls,” the Times’ Edward Rothstein wrote in a 1992 review.

The Met Opera called Ms. Norman “one of the great sopranos of the past half-century” in a statement.

“Starting with her Met debut as Cassandra in Berlioz’s Les Troyens on Opening Night of the Met’s centennial 1983-84 season, Norman sang more than 80 performances with the company, dazzling audiences with her beautiful tone, extraordinary power, and musical sensitivity,” the statement read.

In 1997, at age 52, Ms. Norman became the youngest person ever to earn the Kennedy Center Honors in the organization’s 20-year history at the time. She received a National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama.

She received 15 Grammy nominations, picking up her first at the 1985 show for best classical vocal soloist performance for “Ravel: Songs of Maurice Ravel.” She earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006.

Ms. Norman raised funds to help students attend school, championing the arts in schools and championing diversity.

“I look at symphony orchestras around this country and I want those orchestras to look more like the demographic they’re meant to serve. I would like to see more African Americans on the stage at the Metropolitan Opera here in New York. There are certainly some, but not nearly enough, and I come across so many singers who are terribly gifted and that would be an asset to these opera companies around our country.

“But we still have these people who are just a little bit hesitant, and perhaps not as openhearted ... as I’d like them to be,” she said. “I look forward to the day when we do not think about color of skin when we’re looking to have a person do a job, whatever that job is.”

The Jessye Norman School of the Arts opened in 2003 in Augusta to provide free fine arts education to disadvantaged children. She released a memoir, “Stand Up Straight and Sing!,” in 2014.

Survivors include a brother and a sister.

—Associated Press

