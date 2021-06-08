The Giants struggled the next two seasons, with records of 8-8 and 7-9. In November 2000, they were 7-4 had lost two games in a row when Mr. Fassel announced, “I’m raising the stakes right now. This is a poker game, I’m shoving my chips to the middle of the table, I’m raising the ante. Anybody wants in, get in. Anybody wants out, get out. This team is going to the playoffs.”