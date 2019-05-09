Mutual of Omaha's Jim Fowler, left, and Peter Gros in 2002, holding two Pythons and an alligator. (Nati Harnik/AP)

Jim Fowler, the khaki-clad naturalist who helped bring the wonders of the natural world to millions of viewers as a host of “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” — wrangling snakes and tigers in the bush and leaping from a helicopter to tag a moose in the wilderness — died May 8 at 89.

His family announced the death in a statement but did not immediately provide further information.

Mr. Fowler was the longtime sidekick to Marlin Perkins, the zoologist who hosted “Wild Kingdom” from its premiere in 1963 until his retirement in 1985, after which Mr. Fowler took over. Mr. Fowler also hosted “Mutual of Omaha’s Spirit of Adventure,” served as the wildlife correspondent for NBC’s “Today” show and was a frequent guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” He and his programs received four Emmy Awards.

A complete obituary will follow.